WATCH: Elle Brooke screams out in utter terror touching creepy-crawlies while blindfolded on 'Face Your Fears'

Elle Brooke has seemingly found something that scares her a lot more than boxing.

The social media star is fresh off her return earlier this month against July Poca. The two faced off in the semifinals of the KingPyn female $1 million tournament, as Brooke entered the more experienced boxer at 3-0.

Sadly, the Brazilian dominated at KingPyn: High Stakes in Ireland. Brooke suffered the first loss of her career by a lopsided unanimous decision. Following the defeat, she announced her plans not to fight in the loser's bracket, as he was set to face her sister, Emily.

Nonetheless, Elle Brooke is seemingly taking the time off to face her fears. On her YouTube channel, she, alongside her friend Beth Quinn, put on a blindfold and put their hands in a box. What was in the box? Well, it was nothing fun, that's for sure.

In the video, Brooke and Quinn squirm after touching everything from scorpions to tarantulas. The point of the challenge was to try and remain calm when touching the mystery objects, but they badly failed in a hilarious fashion.

While Elle Brooke has no issue putting on gloves and stepping in the ring, a blindfold and a mystery box are seemingly a bit much.

Elle Brooke compares feud with Astrid Wett to KSI vs. Jake Paul

Fresh off her loss to July Poca, Elle Brooke already has her next opponent in line.

The 25-year-old is fresh off her loss in KingPyn, which clears the door for a potential return to Misfits. While it's not known how long her contract is, the two are on DAZN, she did end terms on KSI and the company quite well.

Meanwhile, Astrid Wett did the exact opposite. Over the weekend, the flyweight decided to have a self-promoted fight with Alexia Grace that was canceled after the two got into a pre-fight brawl.

Their fight is now canceled Astrid Wett slammed through a table in altercation with Alexia GraceTheir fight is now canceled pic.twitter.com/870MqgOYr6

Nonetheless, Elle Brooke later took time to poke fun at the situation on social media. That doesn't come as a huge surprise, as she's long called to face Wett in a future clash. In a recent interview with TalkSport, she compared the rivalry to KSI's with Jake Paul.

In the interview, Brooke stated:

"Astrid Wett is obviously the big one. That would be my Jake Paul to KSI. KSI said he’d retire once he’d fought Jake Paul but, obviously, I’m not going to retire after I’ve beat Astrid. I think Astrid is always going to be our main target."