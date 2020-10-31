Michael Chandler, it seems, was not unaffected when former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement at UFC 254.

UFC’s latest big-ticket signing, Michael Chandler is a former Bellator FC lightweight champion.

Michael Chandler also weighed in as an alternate for the lightweight unification title bout at UFC 254 where the “Eagle” submitted Justin Gaethje in the second round to retain his 155-pound crown.

In the process, Khabib Nurmagomedov became the first UFC fighter to retire undefeated and as champion.

Michael Chandler recently spoke with MMA on point and discussed his feelings towards Khabib’s retirement.

I sat down with @onpointmma to talk about @teamkhabib retirement at #ufc254 ...here are my thoughts on a living legend and the P4P LW GOAT.See you at the top! #ufc #mma #khabib https://t.co/i5OgT36Rpv — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) October 31, 2020

He stated, “I wanted to step into the cage with Khabib, then my next thought was how let down I was that Khabib was retiring because I started to realize he was about to make a retirement speech. And then my next thought was somewhat admiration…for him and his body of work and also empathy for him and his scenario because you saw him roll off a lifeless Justin Gaethje, go straight to the center of the Octagon and start sobbing…because of the loss of his father.”

Chandler further added, “He didn’t just lose his father, he lost his best friend, his coach, his mentor, his hero, he lost everything. You could almost feel the aura of the room it was almost palpable…you could almost feel the pressure that was lifted off of Khabib that night….It was like a feeling of 'Man! This man carried a weight and a burden for the last couple of months'.”

Chandler was referring to Khabib losing his father Abdulmanap in July earlier this year due to complications arising from Covid-19.

Michael Chandler also called Khabib ‘the greatest lightweight of all time’ for the legacy which he had cemented. Chandler stated that Khabib went 29 fights without anyone looking like they could knock him out or submit him.

No lack of options for Michael Chandler’s UFC debut

Michael Chandler had an impressive run in Bellator, having won the lightweight gold with the promotion 3 times.

He also holds wins over former UFC lightweight champions Eddie Alvarez and Benson Henderson.

Therefore, it is only normal to expect Chandler to headline the event when he makes his UFC debut. His name will certainly be high on the list of fighters being considered for the next lightweight championship bout as well.

Welcome to the highest level 💢



Who should @MikeChandlerMMA face in his debut? pic.twitter.com/ogr6vMGnNn — UFC (@ufc) October 29, 2020

The number 5 ranked lightweight Dan Hooker was one of the first fighters to express an interest in fighting Chandler. Charles Oliveira, who is on a 7 fight win streak, was also a name being discussed.

However, with Tony Ferguson refusing to fight Chandler after being offered the bout at UFC 254, it remains to be seen who welcomes Chandler to the UFC.

