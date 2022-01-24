Josh Thomson believes Ciryl Gane does not have the power to knock Jon Jones out

Jon Jones has often been hailed as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. Based on Ciryl Gane's performance against Francis Ngannou at UFC 270, Josh Thomson believes that 'Bon Gamin' lacks the talent to knock Jones out.

Ciryl Gane unsuccessfully staked his claim for the undisputed UFC heavyweight belt against Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. He was dominated on the ground by 'The Predator'. This prompted Thomson to offer his two cents on Gane's prospects in a fight against 'Bones'.

Thomson picked holes in Gane's game while in conversation with John McCarthy on the latest edition of their podcast, Weighing In:

"I don't think [Ciryl Gane] has the power to knock [Jon Jones] out. He doesn't have the game to stop him. He doesn't have the game to stop him on the feet. He doesn't have the game to stop him on the ground. Doesn't have the wrestling to stop his takedowns. We called it already, Ciryl is not a good wrestler. We saw that he got taken down and got dominated from the top position."

Watch Josh Thomson break down Ciryl Gane's abilities right here:

The UFC 270 main event saw Francis Ngannou outperform Ciryl Gane, winning by way of unanimous decision. Although the Frenchman did well in the opening rounds, he failed to respond to Ngannou's wrestling as the fight progressed.

Jon Jones fancies his chances in the UFC heavyweight division

Jon Jones live tweeted his reactions to the UFC 270 main event clash between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. It appeared he was unimpressed with the level of fighting that the two presented over the course of their five-round bout.

'Bones' shared this sentiment with his fans that night. He opined that, considering the level of competition that awaited him, he was on his way to breaking more records in the UFC:

"If this is the Apex of heavyweight fighting, I’m excited about it. Got some more records to break."

'Bones' was previously rumored to lock horns with Francis Ngannou last year. However, a contractual dispute with the UFC derailed the highly anticipated heavyweight clash between the two.

Jon Jones has spent his time outside the octagon preparing for his return to active competition. In addition to gaining a significant amount of weight, he was also seen training with Henry Cejudo.

