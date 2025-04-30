WATCH: Former welterweight champ Zebaztian Kadestam's electric display of offense in his violent highlight reel

Fans know they are in for a thrilling show whenever Zebaztian Kadestam sets foot on the ONE Championship stage.

It is no surprise why — each one of the former ONE welterweight MMA world champion's eight victories under the promotion's banner has ended by knockout.

Ahead of his upcoming bout later this week, the world's largest martial arts organization recently put the spotlight on the Swedish powerhouse's flawless finishing rate, building anticipation for what promises to be another explosive performance.

Watch the clip uploaded on YouTube below:

Kadestam boasts an impressive list of opponents he has defeated, including Luis Santos, Agilan Thani, Tyler McGuire, and Valmir Da Silva. However, the most prominent name on his roster of victims is undoubtedly Roberto Soldic.

"The Bandit" crossed paths with the Croatian superstar in a welterweight MMA encounter at ONE Fight Night 10, held at the 1stBank Center in Colorado in May 2023.

Given their reputations as knockout artists, the opening round delivered on expectations, with both men trading heavy shots to ignite the crowd with an all-out slugfest.

Soldic appeared to have the upper hand early, landing the cleaner strikes in the initial five minutes of action. However, Kadestam turned the tide in the second stanza with a sharp left elbow that visibly rocked "Robocop."

Sensing the finish, Kadestam swarmed with a relentless flurry of punches, eventually flooring Soldic with a powerful combination that brought the bout to a dramatic climax.

Zebaztian Kadestam returns to action at ONE Fight Night 31

Zebazatian Kadestam will be reporting for duty on the supporting card of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2, happening live in U.S. primetime at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

There, he is booked to go head-to-head with Australian-Tongan mauler Isi Fitikefu in a welterweight MMA clash.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action live and for free on Prime Video.

