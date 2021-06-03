Watch: Hasbulla Magomedov tries his hand at firing a rifle - but fails!

Russian internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov appears to be enjoying his newfound fame.

From driving cars to shooting rifles, the 3 foot 4 inch tall Dagestan native has made the most all the benefits of being famous.

A video recently surfaced on social media where Hasbulla Magomedov can be seen firing what appears to be an AK-104.

'Hasbik' at first tries to handle the weapon himself but fails to do so. With the assistance of a cop, the 18-year-old vlogger then continues to fire multiple shots from the rifle.

Hasbulla Magomedov is said to be likely suffering from GHD (Growth Hormone Deficiency), most commonly known as dwarfism.

Some have also speculated that Progeria, also known as Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS), might be the reason behind Magomedov's stunted growth.

But despite being born with a deficiency, Magomedov has attained cult status among fight fans.

His social media antics and camaraderie with prominent Russian fighters has propelled him into massive stardom in the last couple of months.

Hasbulla Magomedov has become the subject of criticism recently

An MMA fight between Hasbulla Magomedov and Tajikistan-born singer Abdu Rozik is said to be in the works. Akin to "Mini Khabib," Rozik suffers from a growth-stunting deformity as well.

Although fans have been keenly awaiting Hasbulla Magomedov's official fight announcement, the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association doesn't seem too happy about the matchup.

Speaking to Russian media outlet Gazeta.ru, Ulyana Podpalnaya, the head of the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association, said-

"It's not even like a show fight – they get paid a lot of money and it’s a show to make people laugh. There’s nothing serious about this, this isn’t sport. This is unethical, wrong, from my point of view. It seems to me that only on the one hand it can be correct and beautiful – if martial arts among small people are made a Paralympic sport. It could be judo, karate, and people will understand that this is a serious sport, serious performances, and not some kind of laughing show."

"Events like this don’t draw attention to the sport of little people. If interest in this appears, it’s only because a lot of money is being invested in it. And from the point of view of the sports career growth of these guys, there are no prospects," Podpalnaya added.

