WATCH: Heavyweight Buchecha rips through currents on wakeboarding run

ONE Championship heavyweight and BJJ legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is currently enjoying some time away from the cage after the war he went through in his last fight a month ago. The rest and relaxation is well deserved after pushing past his limits against Senegalese warrior Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13.

In a recent video posted on Almeida's Instagram, we saw the grappling icon doing some wakeboarding:

"Surf, sunset and friends what a day! ️️ +🌊= 🙏🏻"

We are not experts in wakeboarding, but it's quite easy to see that 'Buchecha' is pretty much owning this activity like a pro. His insane balance on the board echoes his tremendous balance on the mats. Being a 17-time BJJ world champion and a master of keeping himself upright, it's not surprising that Almeida excels in this sport as well.

In his last bout, ‘Buchecha’ was pushed beyond his limits for the firs time since transitioning into MMA last year. Against Senegalese wrestling powerhouse Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane, the former 17-time BJJ world champion got his first taste of defeat in the sport of cagefighting. It was, however, not without going above and beyond his perceived limits to win the fight by all means necessary.

'Reug Reug' rattled 'Buchecha' early with his cinderblocks for fists. Up to that point in his young MMA career, Almeida has been only dominating his opponents. This was the first time the Brazilian grappling icon got truly hit with something concussive.

Rattled and hurt, Almeida went on survival mode and went on instinct. He went back to his roots and grappled his way to surviving the first round. The second round was pretty much a continuation of the first with 'Buchecha' taking 'Reug Reug' down but not able to mount any serious offense on the ground. Once the fight goes back on the feet, the Senegalese causes tremendous damage with his hands.

Come the third round, with the understanding that his grappling wasn't going to win the bout, Almeida showed tremendous fighting spirit by willingly engaging on the stand-up. Despite having some success in the grappling department and somehow surviving and holding his own in the striking, Almeida wasn't able to do enough to get the W.

Even in a loss, however, we say that this bout will help 'Buchecha' in his growth as a mixed martial artist. They say you can't be a complete fighter unless you've overcome adversity. At ONE Fight Night 13, Almeida walked through the fire and found the courage to push through. We're excited to see what kind of fighter comes out of the other side of this loss.