Watch: Henry Cejudo makes nephew read out mean tweets aimed at him by Twitter trolls

Henry Cejudo recently uploaded a Twitter video labeling himself "The Mexican Brad Pitt." The former UFC double champion's post was flooded with mean comments from trolls which he made his nephew read out.

Cejudo made the 12-year-old go through the comments in order to give him a peek into 'Triple C's' everyday life.

Check out Cejudo's tweet below:

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



FULL 📽️: "The King of Cringe" has no shortage of Twitter trolls (pun intended). So I decided to have my 12-year old nephew read off some of your mean tweets so he could get a little taste of what Uncle Henry has to put up with! 🤣 #MexicanBradPitt FULL 📽️: youtu.be/c88VICihmSc "The King of Cringe" has no shortage of Twitter trolls (pun intended). So I decided to have my 12-year old nephew read off some of your mean tweets so he could get a little taste of what Uncle Henry has to put up with! 🤣 #MexicanBradPittFULL 📽️: youtu.be/c88VICihmSc https://t.co/WeljAIl01W

UFC welterweight Alan Jouban took a jibe at Cejudo for messing up his fixed hair. 'Brahma' wrote:

"but how come you fixed your hair and then messed it up all at the same time!"

Alan Jouban @AlanJouban @HenryCejudo @Fightgod_ 🏼 but how come you fixed your hair and then messed it up all at the same time! 🏼 but how come you fixed your hair and then messed it up all at the same time! @HenryCejudo @Fightgod_ 😂👌🏼 but how come you fixed your hair and then messed it up all at the same time!

Another Twitter user joked about the video being shot through a miniature camera. Yet another user compared Cejudo to Tom Cruise with a melon head.

Cejudo was also mockingly urged to fight dwarf boxer Likkleman.

Another user called Cejudo the Mexican version of dwarf stunt performer Jason Acuna, also known as Wee Man. Moreover. 'Triple C' was labelled The Mexican armpit.

Cejudo's height being fodder for trolls, the former double champ was called a shorter version of Dillon Danis. Another user mocked Cejudo for calling himself Bradd Pitt by posting a clip of the actor from the movie, The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button.

Undoubtedly one of the most decorated athletes in MMA history, Henry Cejudo has for long enjoyed furthering his name using over-the-top antics and at times making "cringe" proclamations.

Keeping that in mind, it isn't surprising to see the internet go after 'Triple C' in this hilarious manner.

Watch the full video of Cejudo's nephew reading out mean tweets below:

Henry Cejudo dismisses Dominick Cruz's call for rematch

Henry Cejudo announced his retirement after defending his bantamweight title with a second-round TKO victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020. However, 'Triple C' has recently expressed an interest in ending his retirement and even a potential move up to featherweight.

Currently climbing his way back into title contention, 'The Dominator' has called for a rematch against Cejudo. However, 'Triple C' dismissed the callout, citing his second-round finish over Cruz in their initial encounter.

The former UFC double champ wants to fight someone who can survive at least three rounds with him. Cejudo recently said on the The Triple C & Schmo Show:

"Dominick ‘Snooze’ – he had his opportunity. He couldn’t make it past two rounds with me. It was ridiculous. I got rid of him... So Dominick ‘Snooze,’ get in back of the line. I gave you an opportunity the first time. You couldn’t get it done. You couldn’t last no more than two rounds. I want somebody that’s capable of at least lasting another round with me."

Watch The Triple C & Schmo Show below:

