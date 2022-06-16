Watch: Hilarious video compilation of Jamahal Hill enacting UFC walk-outs, KOs, Bruce Buffer announcements and more 

Light heavyweight fighter Jamahal Hill has recreated a ton of UFC tropes in hilarious compilations on his Instagram. Currently ranked No.10 in the 205lbs division, Hill has expressed his comedic side through montages of fighter entrances, KO victory reactions and Bruce Buffer's announcements for different fighters.

In the first video, fans can see 'Sweet Dreams' re-enacting fighters standing inside the octagon while Bruce Buffer's commentary plays over the video. Hill demonstrates the different stances fighters take while hearing their names echo around the arena.

"Fighter announcements [in UFC] be like!!!"

In the next video, Jamahal Hill shows off the many different reactions of fighters who land knockout victories in the octagon. Ranging from the walk-away KO to the cage-side climb, Hill hilariously recreates some iconic moments.

"Finisher reactions [in UFC] be like!!!"

The next installment is the always-interesting fighter face-offs. Here, the 31-year-old demonstrates the iconic and sometimes chaotic press conference face-offs.

"Face offs [in UFC] be like!!!"

Hill's interpretation of official decision reactions features fake tears, ugly criers and sheer moments of happiness that fans may have seen their favorites do themselves inside the octagon.

"Official decision reactions be like!!!"

Jamahal Hill may be making a mark on Instagram, but the 205lbs fighter is also building an impressive resume in the UFC. With a professional record of 10-1 and a career-high ranking of No.10 in the division, Hill's last two appearances have featured two first-round KOs and Performance of the Night bonuses.

'Sweet Dreams' is scheduled to face Brazilian Thiago Santos in August in what is expected to be his toughest test in the UFC so far.

Jamahal Hill becomes fan favorite after performing 'shoey' after Johnny Walker weigh-in

The 'shoey', the act of drinking beer from a shoe, has become a bit of a norm in the UFC. It is made famous by heavyweight Tai Tuivasa, who is notorious for performing the drinking act cage-side after a victory.

Jamahal Hill channeled his inner Tuivasa ahead of his fight against Johnny Walker back in February. After stepping onto the scales and to fans' delight, Hill performed the act but instead of alcohol, used water instead.

In the fight, the 31-year-old lived up to the hype he was generating himself, landing a devastating KO on Johnny Walker in the very first round. The win over Walker was the biggest of Hill's career so far, with fans hoping the fighter can continue to make waves in the light heavyweight division.

