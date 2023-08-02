WATCH: How Jake Paul spends his 24 hours at $16M Puerto Rico mansion preparing for Nate Diaz fight

Jake Paul has shed light upon his routine during training camp at his $16 million mansion in Puerto Rico.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul (6-1 boxing) is scheduled to face former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz in a 10-round cruiserweight professional boxing bout on August 5th, 2023. It'll mark Paul's eighth professional boxing contest and Diaz's boxing debut.

In a video posted to the DAZN Boxing YouTube channel, Jake Paul opened up about his activities in a 24-hour span during fight camp at his multi-million dollar mansion and the training facilities in Puerto Rico. The video features footage of the popular tourist destination Puerto Rico, Paul's lavish mansion, and highlights from Paul's recent boxing matches.

'The Problem Child' is subsequently seen filming social media content with fellow American internet personality Daniel Mac. Paul then heads to the gym for his morning sparring session under head coach Shane Mosley and others.

The 26-year-old returns to his mansion after training and has food prepared by fight camp nutritionist James Lockwood, who's helping him with his weight cut. The young pugilist also speaks to his father Greg Paul via a video call. Besides, when asked why he chose to train in Puerto Rico, Paul stated:

"I think just being away from everything. There's no distraction here. There's like one focus. And it's pretty much resting and then going to the gym. Everything about it is perfect and just peaceful here."

Check out Paul's comments at 4:05 in the DAZN Boxing video below:

Furthermore, artists are shown creating a mural of the upcoming Paul-Diaz fight. The video shifts to Paul's evening strength and conditioning session, wherein he performs several strength-related exercises indoors.

It's followed by cardio-centric exercises outdoors. Paul and his training partners seemingly alternate between jogging and running. Meanwhile, one of his coaches explains that he's teaching Paul to hold back, pace himself, and learn to follow instructions in the fight.

Jake Paul addresses the 10-round stipulation ahead of his fight against Nate Diaz

The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match was previously scheduled to be an eight-round bout. However, Diaz later lobbied for the fight to be booked for 10 rounds, and Paul agreed. Many believe that the 10-round stipulation would favor Diaz, who's world-renowned for his legendary cardio.

Regardless, in the aforementioned DAZN Boxing YouTube video, Jake Paul opined that the 10-round bout would benefit him rather than Nate Diaz. 'The Problem Child' recalled that he's knocked out or knocked down some of his past opponents late in his boxing matches. Indicating that Diaz would suffer a similar fate, Paul said:

"Yeah, I'm excited for 10 rounds. He thinks it's to his advantage, but it's not. He's gonna realize it once he gets in there. And I get better as the rounds go on... It's really to my advantage; all of it. But he's gonna see what boxing cardio is versus MMA cardio. And he's gonna get sent home." [*Quotes at the 7:29-minute mark of the DAZN Boxing YouTube video]