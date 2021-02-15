Watch: How Kelvin Gastelum reacted after getting hit by a massive flying knee like Frankie Edgar

Kelvin Gastelum was hit with a flying knee by Ian Heinisch in the second round of their middleweight matchup at UFC 258. Kelvin Gastelum ate the knee and immediately secured a double leg to transition into a takedown.

A tweet featuring a clip of the takedown went viral and several fans applauded Kelvin Gastelum for eating the knee, the likes of which had knocked Frankie Edgar out cold. Many fans also agreed that Kelvin Gastelum's answer to the flying knee was something 'The Answer' could learn from.

The winner of The Ultimate Fighter 17, Kelvin Gastelum was on a three-fight losing skid entering the octagon. Meanwhile, Ian Heinisch entered the octagon in the hope of building off the momentum of his second round TKO victory over Gerald Meerschaert.

Kelvin Gastelum picked up a unanimous decision victory in a contest that seemed fairly fun. The former interim middleweight title challenger was emotional after ending his rough patch. He said in the post fight interview-

"I'm trying to hold back tears but very happy. Man it’s been three years since my last win. And coming back it’s not easy after I fell and I fell again."

Kelvin Gastelum ate the knee that Frankie Edgar couldn't

While Kelvin Gastelum ate a knee from Ian Heinisch and immediately answered with a takedown of his own, Frankie Edgar certainly couldn't eat one from Cory Sandhagen at UFC Fight Night: Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov.

The UFC veteran fell to a vicious knee from Cory Sandhagen within the first 28 seconds of the co-main event at bantamweight. Frankie Edgar admitted that he couldn't remember anything for a while after the flying knee from Sandman knocked him out of his senses. In an interview with ESPN MMA, Frankie Edgar revealed that he couldn't remember training for the fight or who he fought-

"I'm sitting around the doctors going through that whole process with them, [my trainers] Mark [Henry] and Ricardo [Almeida] are next to me and I'm like, 'Mark, what happened?' He's like 'you fought,' and I kind of figured that. But, I couldn't remember who the f--- I fought. I'm like, 'Who did I fight?' He's like 'Sandhagen.' I'm trying to remember training for the guy and I could not remember training for him."