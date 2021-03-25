[Watch] 'I'm going to be a meme for the rest of my life' - Stipe Miocic gets sabotaged by his head coach

Stipe Miocic may be the baddest man on the planet, but the heavyweight champion of the world certainly has a sense of humor. During the UFC 260 Embedded vlog series, Miocic was being interviewed about his upcoming fight while his head coach, Marcus Marinelli, 'cut one loose'.

Wrapping up the interview whilst hoping not to burst into laughter, Stipe exclaimed:

"I'm going to be a meme for the rest of my life."

Watch the entire episode here:

Marcus Marinelli and Stipe Miocic go way back to the early 2000s. Recalling how Miocic was a fast learner, Marinelli has backed the former's physical prowess on many occasions.

Following Miocic's first loss against Daniel Cormier, the coach was seen talking to Herb Dean about his unfortunate defeat. Elucidating the situation, he said:

"I just think the last knockout DC got, and it's not taking anything away, but he hit the lottery. Because Stipe doesn't get dropped with shit like that. If you look at him, he was falling to his left a little bit, totally upright, his hands were down, and was not in a position to absorb anything. But if he hit Stipe when he was in a better position, he is not going dow with that shot. I don't care what anybody says!"

Catch coach Marcus Marinelli and Stipe Miocic share another funny moment here!

This bit on UFC 260 embedded had me in tears 😂 pic.twitter.com/WeKNL9bcVu — 👹Sam🇨🇦(237-151) (@SamPixelsMMA) March 23, 2021

Ahead of his UFC heavyweight title defense against Francis Ngannou coming up this weekend, Stipe Miocic seems to be in good spirits. After thoroughly beating Daniel Cormier in their highly-anticipated trilogy, Miocic once again proved to his critics that he is the best in the business.

But when it comes to the raw possession of freakish one-punch knockout power, nobody seems to be able to hold a candle to the 'Predator.'

Following his career altering loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 220, Francis Ngannou seems to have reinvigorated his dominance. Securing four wins on the trot against the division's elite, the 'Predator' reckons he is more ready than ever since the duo's first appearance inside the octagon.

But Stipe Miocic's unrivaled success as the UFC heavyweight champion makes him a tough nut to crack.

When Stipe Miocic conquered Francis Ngannou

Taking him into deep waters during their maiden exhibition, Stipe Miocic weathered the early assault from Ngannou before toying with him for the rest of his fight.

Although the champion did manage to catch a few bombs along the way, the 38-year old used his skillful boxing techniques to slip his way to a win. Now, three years on from their first showdown, Miocic will be looking to continue his profound winning streak as the UFC's 265-pound title holder.

Who do you think walks out of UFC 260 as champion? Will Stipe Miocic retain his crown? Or will a renewed Francis Ngannou dethrone the current king?

Be sure to leave us with your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below!