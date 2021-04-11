WATCH: Ignacio Bahamondes lets out a surprise primal scream on his debut walkout at UFC Vegas 23

Ignacio Bahamondes may have had a gloomy start to his UFC career, but his debut walkout was certainly marred by excitement. While making his way to the Octagon, the 23-year-old prospect burst out a loud scream that caught the MMA fans by surprise.

Bahamondes was fighting on a UFC card for the first time in his career. He secured his contract following his impressive showing at Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS).

Before entering the Octagon to exchange heavy blows with John Makdessi, Ignacio Bahamondes was at his animated best. You can watch him let out a surprise primal scream below:

Ignacio Bahamondes stepped into the UFC Octagon after an impressive performance against Edson Gomez at DWCS. He finished Gomez with a ravishing front kick that folded him to the canvas.

A debut to forget for Ignacio Bahamondes

Ignacio Bagamondes faced John Makdessi on his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 23. 'La Jaula', however, would not have fond memories of his debut in the world's leading MMA promotion. He found himself on the wrong side of the split decision as judges handed the victory to Makdessi (30–27, 28–29, 30–27).

Makdessi clearly appeared to be the better of the two as he clipped Bagamondes with some clean punches in the first round. In the second frame, the Chilean fighter kept Makdessi busier as he used his poise and precision to sting his opponent with kicks to the body.

However, it was evident that Makdessi had done more damage, as he was able to catch Ignacio Bagamondes off-guard on multiple occasions.

Bagamondes came back strongly into the third round after connecting some scathing uppercuts, but couldn't do enough to convince all three judges to declare him the winner. His loss against Makdessi was his fourth professional MMA loss. His current record stands at 11-4.