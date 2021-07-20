Watch: Islam Makhachev preparing for his UFC Vegas 31 fight against Thiago Moises

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s official YouTube channel has released footage of Islam Makhachev leading up to his fight against Thiago Moises last weekend.

In the days and weeks leading up to the main event bout it really did feel as if Islam Makhachev was going to go out there and dominate Thiago Moises. In the end, that’s pretty much how things played out with Islam Makhachev overwhelming Moises before securing a really nice submission win in the fourth round.

It served as the headliner for what proved to be an electric UFC Vegas 31 card, and on the whole, it was really difficult to fault the performance of Islam Makhachev.

How far can Islam Makhachev go?

While many are now choosing to turn their attention towards what the future holds for the rising lightweight star, others are intrigued by his performance - with the aforementioned video providing an interesting insight into the mind of a fighter on the day of a big showdown.

From leaving his residence to getting his hands wrapped and beyond, there’s a whole lot of interesting material on Islam Makhachev for fans to indulge in. Khabib Nurmagomedov, as you’d expect, is right there by his side every step of the way as 'The Eagle' attempts to push his friend and teammate towards the same UFC gold that he vacated last year.

It’s obviously going to be a tall order for Islam Makhachev to ascend to those heights but based on what we’ve already seen, it’d be foolish to rule it out.

Khabib has already cemented his legacy as the best 155-pounder in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but right now, he seems equally as passionate about the continued rise of Islam Makhachev.

This is a man who has been knocked out in his career, but in equal measure, it’s clearly someone who has taken the time to learn from his mistakes.

Islam Makhachev is the latest big name to come out of Dagestan, but we’re pretty confident in saying that he won’t be the last with the region producing exciting new stars with each and every passing day.

Sportskeeda MMA: News, Updates, Biographies, Fight schedule, BTS, 360 Coverage. Like Now

Edited by Harvey Leonard