5 UFC lightweights who can put an end to Islam Makhachev's hype train

Islam Makhachev is tipped by many MMA experts as the next big thing in the UFC lightweight division. The Dagestani fighter, who is one of the most well-rounded lightweights on the roster, is known to scare off his competition even before joining them inside the octagon. Javier Mendez, who coaches Khabib's camp, believes Makhachev is a better striker than 'The Eagle' whilst also being just as good a grappler as the former champion.

Ranked ninth in the UFC lightweight division, it is argued that Islam Makhachev could've been in the top five by now if his competition wasn't afraid of him. Despite having one loss in his MMA career, which came via a knockout, the 29-year-old is the least-hit fighter in the UFC. However, the lightweight division is full of killers, some of whom are quite capable of giving the Dagestani a difficult time. Let's take a look at five UFC lightweights who can put an end to Islam Makhachev's hype train.

#5. Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler is a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion who has immense experience fighting MMA fighters of all styles. He enjoyed a meteoric rise in the UFC after knocking out Dan Hooket on his debut. 'Iron' has proven his knockout power and striking prowess by picking up 10 KO/TKO wins in his MMA career, a decade of which he spent with Bellator.

However, Michael Chandler is also an acclaimed grappler. He is an NCAA Division I All-American, known for his takedown defense and wrestling IQ. Chandler has seven submission wins in his career. His reversal after coming dangerously close to a rear-naked choke against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 was enough to demonstrate the skill he possesses on the floor.

Kamaru Usman and Michael Chandler play-wrestling. pic.twitter.com/NqcFJiJRzT — Ed (@EdwardGalloMMA) November 2, 2019

He also went on record to say that he could knockout Khabib Nurmagomedov. With the former UFC champion retired, Islam Makhachev comes closest to bringing the grueling Dagestani fighting style that 'The Eagle' possessed.

Michael Chandler can provide a tough challenge to Islam Makhachev, both in the stand-up realm and on the floor. He has never lost a single fight via submission, which could make things really interesting if this match-up takes place. The #4-ranked UFC lightweight is capable of defeating the seemingly unstoppable force.

