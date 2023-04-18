WATCH: Israel Adesanya receives a hero’s welcome in New Zealand, gets honored with Haka ceremony on the roads

Israel Adesanya was given a warm reception in his native country of New Zealand. The newly crowned champion was welcomed with great enthusiasm and admiration by the locals, who held a grand ceremony in his honor. One of the highlights of the event was a traditional Haka dance, which was performed by a group of local fans as a mark of respect for Adesanya's achievement.

Israel Adesanya's stunning win at UFC 287 was truly awe-inspiring. The talented fighter, originally from Nigeria, achieved an extraordinary feat by reclaiming the middleweight title in spectacular fashion. Adesanya's triumph was all the more impressive as it came after a long-standing feud with his rival Alex Pereira.

The Haka ceremony, which is an integral part of Maori culture, was a fitting homage to Adesanya's incredible success in the world of mixed martial arts. 'The Last Stylebender' was surrounded by an ocean of supporters who welcomed him with loud applause as the profound dance unfolded on the streets. The show demonstrated New Zealand's cultural heritage and unflinching devotion to their national hero.

Check out the amazing welcome here (from 1:15 onwards):

Robert Whittaker denigrates Israel Adesanya for exacting revenge on Alex Pereira's son following his UFC 287 win

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was not impressed with Israel Adesanya's antics during his victory celebration at UFC 287. Adesanya took revenge on Alex Pereira's son, who had mocked him seven years earlier when he suffered a loss to 'Poatan' in a kickboxing bout. Adesanya's 'petty' celebration has garnered mixed reactions from fans, with some finding it amusing, while others condemning it as unsportsmanlike behavior.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, 'The Reaper' appeared to take a subtle dig at Adesanya's actions. When asked for his thoughts on the controversial celebration, Whittaker responded in a manner that could be interpreted as mocking 'Izzy'. Despite their heated rivalry, Whittaker is known for his respectful conduct both in and out of the octagon, making his disapproval of Adesanya's behavior all the more significant. 'Bobby Knuckles' remarked:

"Mate you don't get revenge on a five-year-old. Any kid that has slighted me in the world, what am I doing? Writing [their names] in my book and then getting them back in 10 years' time. Dude, Israel has a little black book of anybody that crosses him, he puts their name down."

Check out the entire conversation below:

Poll : 0 votes