Watch: Israel Adesanya's shocked reaction to CKB teammate Brad Riddell's spinning wheel kick loss against Rafael Fiziev

Israel Adesanya was visibly shaken after seeing his City Kickboxing teammate Brad Riddell get knocked out by Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 44.

'The Last Stylebender', on his YouTube channel, uploaded a video containing his reaction to the vicious spinning kick knockout.

In the video, a seemingly disappointed Israel Adesanya hinted towards an early stoppage by referee Herb Dean and felt like Brad Riddell deserved a bit more time before Dean called out the fight.

"Oh, No! Ref, c'mon Herb [Dean]! Damn, he shot for the takedown and he drifted into it too! F**k! He was fine, he wasn't fine but he shot for the takedown, he had a chance. I feel like just give him the chance... Good fight."

Watch the video below:

Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell promised fireworks for UFC fans and in the end, the bout did not disappoint. The fight was a back-and-forth battle between the two fiery lightweights before Fiziev landed a huge spinning wheel kick flush on Riddell.

The kick wobbled Riddell, who was then bombarded by strikes by Fiziev in the third round. Referee Herb Dean was quick to step in and call the fight.

Watch the finish below:

Brad Riddell slammed Colby Covington for saying he will take Israel Adesanya down and gas him out; said 'good luck'

Brad Riddell laughed off Colby Covington's bold claim that he could outwrestle middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and gas him out if the two were to ever step inside the octagon.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw before his loss to Fiziev, Riddell defended his City Kickboxing teammate Israel Adesanya and believed that if the two were to fight, it'd be a quick night for the current middleweight king.

"Nah. Good luck. I don't think he'd get near him to take him down," Riddell said of Covington's comments. "Men much bigger than him haven't had much success. The only guy that had success was much, much bigger than Israel. So I don't think Colby is going to offer him much. I think it'll be a pretty quick night in the office for Izzy."

Watch his interview below:

