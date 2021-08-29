Watch: Jake Paul tries to steal Tyron Woodley's hat following their intense face-off

Not one to stay away from headlines, Jake Paul made sure to showcase his antics at the official weigh-ins for his much-hyped fight against Tyron Woodley.

While being interviewed by Ariel Helwani after his intense face-off with 'The Chosen One', Paul tried to snatch Woodley's hat but failed to do so.

Watch the video below:

Earlier this year in May, Jake Paul gained widespread attention after stealing Floyd Mayweather's hat at the media day of his brother's fight opposite the undefeated boxer. Paul's actions sparked a huge brawl, which also resulted in him getting a black eye.

This time around, Paul didn't succeed in his attempt to recreate the infamous scene, thanks to the security guards who quickly separated him and Woodley. The two are set to collide in the boxing ring in just over a day.

While Woodley believes his professional boxing debut will indeed be successful, Paul claims 'The Chosen One' will be knocked out inside two rounds.

Paul believes that since no one has been able to knock him down once in his "500 sparring sessions" with boxers who are "way better" than Woodley, the former UFC champion will not pose a threat to him when they fight.

Jake Paul's coach thinks his fight with Tyron Woodley will be a "one-sided contest"

Jake Paul is being coached by former professional boxer B.J. Flores. According to Flores, Tyron Woodley will find it tough to keep up with Paul's skills, which he thinks will likely surprise the combat sports world.

Flores doesn't think Woodley can get past the fifth round, and expects Jake Paul to put him away rather convincingly:

"It’s going to be one-sided. Do not get that misunderstood. It’s going to be one-sided. Hopefully, Tyron goes three, four, five rounds. That’d be great if he did. If he goes five rounds, just know that Tyron will have worked his a** off in camp to get into those fourth and fifth rounds because no sparring partners were really able to do that. So, it’s going to be tough for him to get that deep in the fight,” said Flores.

Watch MMA Fighting's interview with Flores below:

