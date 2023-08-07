WATCH: Joe Rogan makes bold future prediction in real-time reaction to Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Veteran UFC commentator Joe Rogan made a bold prediction while giving his real-time reaction to the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match. YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul beat former UFC star Diaz via unanimous decision in their boxing bout on August 5th, 2023.

That said, Diaz did have his moments in the match. The Stockton native also jestingly attempted a guillotine choke, an illegal move in boxing, on Paul towards the end of their fight.

In an edition of his JRE podcast, Joe Rogan and his acquaintances put forth their real-time reactions to the Paul-Diaz fight. As seen in the video below, BJJ personality Eddie Bravo and Rogan addressed Diaz's apparent guillotine choke attempt.

Check out Bravo and Rogan's reactions below:

Moreover, while waiting for the judges' official verdict, Rogan predicted that Paul and Diaz have probably set themselves up for a rematch, albeit in the sport of MMA. Rogan said:

"Wow! I'll tell you what -- That sets up an MMA fight for sure. For sure! If they wanna do it and make more money, that makes it very interesting. That sets up an MMA fight for sure."

Watch Rogan's prediction regarding a possible Paul-Diaz MMA fight in the video below:

In his post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani, Jake Paul offered to fight Nate Diaz in an MMA bout in the PFL for $10 million. Having signed with the PFL this year, he'd made the same offer before their boxing match but was rejected by Diaz. Regardless, Paul said:

"I wanna run it back in MMA... Yeah, I want 10 million dollars, PFL, that's the offer. Let's run it back in MMA; make it fair. I won one. Now, it's your chance in your home territory, MMA. Let's do it."

Nate Diaz responded by implying he's open to an MMA bout against Jake Paul. Besides, Diaz joked that he had a "single-leg" takedown in round one and a "choke" towards the end of the fight. In subsequent interviews, Diaz called for a rematch against Paul in boxing and MMA.

Check out Paul and Diaz's comments in the video below:

Joe Rogan gives his honest assessment on whether he could beat Jake Paul in a fight

Earlier this year, Joe Rogan hosted fellow American comedian Andrew Schulz in an episode of the JRE podcast. Schulz asked him if he could defeat Jake Paul in the boxing ring. The 55-year-old Rogan explained that the 26-year-old Paul would likely dominantly beat him if they were to fight now.

The former Taekwondo athlete revealed he's battled knee injury issues and is considerably older than Paul. He opined that when he was younger and had good knees, he'd have utilized his kickboxing skills against Paul. However, he emphasized that presently, he'd probably lose to 'The Problem Child'.

Lauding him for being a good boxer, Rogan said:

"Well, he'd [Jake Paul] would probably f*ck me up. He's a really good boxer. He's a good boxer."

