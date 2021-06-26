Watch: Jon Jones FaceTimes Fedor Emelianenko

Former UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones is extremely excited by the news of Fedor Emelianenko fighting again. 'The Last Emperor', considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, will be returning to the canvas at Bellator MMA's first-ever event in Moscow, Russia. The fight card is scheduled for October 23, 2021, and will see Emelianenko compete in the main event.

.@BellatorMMA announces first Russian event in promotional history. #BELLATORMoscow will be headlined by Fedor Emelianenko on Sat. Oct. 23 https://t.co/9SWllEaB0P pic.twitter.com/wLnUm6gYWG — Bellator Public Relations (@BellatorPR) June 25, 2021

Following the announcement, 'Bones' seemed very pleased by the news. Understandably so, considering Fedor Emelianenko has been one of the greatest pioneers of the sport. Jones excitedly Facetimed 'The Last Emperor' to offer congratulations and wish the Russian well.

Below is a loose transcription of the interaction:

Jones: "Hey! What's up, champ?"

Fedor: "Hello brother. Good evening."

Jones: "How are you, man?"

Fedor: "Thank you so much. Thank you. Very good, thank you."

Jones: "I just want to say congratulations and welcome back."

Fedor: "Thank you, my brother. Thank you."

Jones: "Yeah I'm very excited for you and I'll talk to you later."

Fedor: "Thank you my brother. See you"

Watch the interaction below:

It's not every day two 🐐s FaceTime, but that's what happened backstage at #Bellator261 when @JonnyBones called to congratulate Fedor Emelianenko on his return. (🎥: @mma_kings, 🧠: @thefoxidentity) pic.twitter.com/8N35fcyMh7 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) June 26, 2021

Fedor Emelianenko appeared to be in a hurry, perhaps owing to pending engagements. Nonetheless, he was grateful for Jon Jones' praise and encouragement.

'Bones' took to Twitter to exclaim his excitement as soon as the news got out that 'The Last Emperor' would be returning to professional mixed martial arts competition.

Fedor is fighting again?! Well that’s pretty exciting — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2021

Jon Jones and Fedor Emelianenko are arguably the greatest MMA fighters in history

Jon 'Bones' Jones and 'The Last Emperor' Fedor Emelianenko have had legendary MMA careers. While Emelianenko's prime days were spent at PRIDE FC, longtime followers of the sport of MMA are very well versed with his body of work.

44-year old Fedor Emelianenko has a professional MMA record of 39-6-1NC. His first loss was a controversial doctor stoppage, with many believing that his first real loss came against Fabricio Werdum at a Strikeforce event in June 2010. Going into the fight against the Brazilian, 'The Last Emperor' had a record of 31-1-1NC.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨

Bellator MMA President @ScottCoker has announced the promotion’s first-ever event in Moscow, Russia on Saturday, October 23rd headlined by the legendary Fedor Emelianenko 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/wm8OgcFNk7 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) June 25, 2021

Jon Jones, on the other hand, is arguably the greatest champion in UFC history. 'Bones' has 14 wins in title fights, a UFC record. To this day, he remains the youngest champion in UFC history at the age of 23.

I better hurry up and get back in there, they’re starting to catch up 😩 pic.twitter.com/969HZl6P6i — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2021

Jones ruled over the UFC's light heavyweight division with an iron fist for the better part of a decade. After his controversial win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, he vacated the belt to move up in weight and challenge the heavyweights.

'Bones' holds a professional MMA record of 26-1-1NC, with the sole loss on his record being a controversial disqualification against Matt Hamill.

