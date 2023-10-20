WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty already looking lethal weeks before ONE Fight Night 16

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is on the precipice of history as he clashes with ONE bantamweight MMA kingpin Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16.

This is the first time two world champions will fight for a title in an entirely different sport. This massive champion vs. champion super fight is as historic as it is epic.

Ahead of his bout with Andrade, Jonathan Haggerty was seen hitting the pads weeks out before ONE Fight Night 16:

"“The General” is ready to fire 🔥 Will Jonathan Haggerty leave ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo as a two-sport king when he collides with Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship on November 3? @jhaggerty_⁠"

'The General', in his most recent performance in the ONE Championship ring, shook the entire Muay Thai world when he knocked out the seemingly unbeatable Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9.

Nong-O was largely seen as one of the greatest ever and his lofty reputation, Jonathan Haggerty flatlined him in the first round. Defying the odds like how he did that night already puts 'The General' in an elite group of Muay Thai icons today.

As for Fabricio Andrade, before the Brazilian striker became a successful MMA world champion, he was a Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer who fought around the world He compiled a pro record of 40-3 before transitioning into MMA full-time.

Look to see 'The General' attempt to put the hurt on 'Wonderboy' for a spot in history at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3. Whoever wins this clash of kings, we will see a new world champion crowd. This is a fight every fight fan should see.

The entire card, which goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, is available live and free on Prime Video in North America.