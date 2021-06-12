Watch: Jorge Masvidal hilariously struggles to pronounce Israel Adesanya's name

Understandably, some may have difficulty pronouncing Israel Adesanya's middle name - Mobolaji Temitayo Odunayo Oluwafemi Owolabi. But the No.7-ranked UFC welterweight, Jorge Masvidal, even struggled to utter the middleweight champ's surname.

Masvidal recently announced his partnership with a sports betting website via Instagram. 'Gamebred' also predicted who he thinks will emerge victorious at UFC 263.

In the video, Masvidal made several attempts to pronounce Israel Adesanya's name, but to no avail. You can watch the hilarious clip below:

Adesanya might be 'Dazenaya' in Masvidal's book, but the UFC welterweight shares a cordial relationship with 'The Last Stylebender.' Both superstars were featured on the cover of the EA Sports UFC 4 video game last year. In the video below, Masvidal and Adesanya can be seen having playful interactions with each other.

Masvidal last competed in the UFC in April 2021, where he challenged Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. Usman finished Masvidal with a stunning knockout in the second round. It was 'Gamebred's' first knockout loss in his eight-year-long UFC career. Following the bout, Masvidal acknowledged that Usman was the better fighter inside the octagon.

Watch Masvidal's humble post-fight interview below:

Israel Adesanya hoping to return to winning ways at UFC 263

UFC 259 Press Conference

Israel Adesanya's middleweight title will be at stake when he takes on Marvin Vettori at UFC 263. Both men are competing in a rematch, having fought each other previously in 2018, where Adesanya eked out a split decision win. However, Vettori believes he had done enough to convince the judges to score the fight in his favor.

Since then, Adesanya has gone through a string of conquests in the UFC. He dethroned Robert Whittaker and unified the middleweight championship before defending it twice against Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa.

In March of this year, the Kiwi jumped one weight class to contend for the light heavyweight title. Adesanya had no answer to Blachowicz's wrestling and lost the fight via unanimous decision.

At UFC 263, the 31-year-old will be hoping to return to winning ways. Ahead of the fight, Israel Adesanya said Vettori's wrestling would not help 'The Italian Dream' claim the middleweight title.

