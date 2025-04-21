WATCH: Joshua Pacio, Jonathan Haggerty, Takeru headline ONE Championship's most stunning comeback wins

Joshua Pacio, Jonathan Haggerty, and Takeru Segawa are undoubtedly elite athletes in their respective disciplines. But, it's their unwavering resilience and never-say-die attitude that truly set them apart at the pinnacle of their sports.

Most recently, ONE Championship released a highlight reel featuring these warriors and others who refused to back down in the face of adversity, ultimately turning the tide to author hard-fought victories.

Watch the video uploaded by the promotion on its official YouTube channel below:

Pacio mounted a comeback like no other when he squared off against American rival Jarred Brooks for the third time in a ONE strawweight MMA world title unification bout at ONE 171: Qatar this past February.

There, 'The Passion' needed to surivive a dangerous opening round, where Brooks subjected the Filipino superstar into his overwhelming ground game that allowed 'The Monkey God' to latch on to submission attempts.

Unfortunately for Brooks, Pacio managed to weather the storm in the second round and gave the American a dose of his own medicine on the mat, picking up the technical knockout win with relentless ground-and-pound.

Meanwhile, Haggerty had to overcome a tough predicament when he defended his then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 in February 2024.

After suffering a knockdown in the first round, Haggerty shrugged off the lackluster start by stopping Lobo with a solid right hand in the third frame.

Like Haggerty, Takeru also experienced the same ordeal when he took on Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September 2024.

The Japanese megastar soldiered on after being dropped by the Burmese slugger's left hook to put together a dramatic finish in the second stanza.

Takeru wants to redeem himself after suffering painful loss at ONE 172

Takeru Segawa looks to demonstrate that there's no quit in him following his first-round knockout loss at the hands of Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172 last March.

According to ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong during the post-event press conference, Takeru wishes to have his hands on 'The Iron Man' once again:

"I spoke to Takeru. He wants to come back and fight Rodtang. He still wants the world title in ONE. Of course, you know, Rodtang also wants a world title back."

