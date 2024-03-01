WATCH: Joshua Pacio and Rene Catalan exchange gnarly ankle-lock submission holds in incredible grappling sequence

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio is about to get his shot at redemption tonight at ONE 166: Qatar. Across the Circle from him will be 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks, the man who took the belt from him more than a year ago.

Before dropping the strap to Brooks, Pacio was one of the most dominant world champions ONE Championship had seen. 'The Passion' is a two-time ONE strawweight MMA world champion and has defeated every challenger put in his way.

One of his more notable world title defenses was against fellow Filipino MMA royalty Rene Catalan at ONE: Masters of Fate in 2019. The bout was remarkable due to Joshua Pacio, known to be a Wushu striking specialist, showing new layers of his game by unleashing a barrage of grappling attacks.

In the bout, Pacio was showing the deadly kickboxing he's known for. Once the fight hit the ground, however, the Filipino striker surprised everyone with a myriad of leglocks against the more experienced Catalan. Pacio then submitted his veteran opponent with a tight arm-triangle choke in the third round.

Watch the full fight here:

Joshua Pacio employing the help of Jiujitsu and Sambo athletes in preparation for Jarred Brooks rematch

It looks like Pacio will be dipping his hand inside his grappling arsenal yet again in preparation for the wrestling-based Brooks.

Preparing for the wrestling machine in Brooks, Joshua Pacio, together with his new team Lion's Nation MMA, has employed the help of grappling champions in his country, namely Gibran Langbayan and Godwin Langbayan.

Pacio told ONE:

“In the grappling aspect, of course, Professor Gibran Langbayan is here to help. Plus, he brought his younger brother, Godwin, with him. Godwin is one of the best jiu-jitsu practitioners in the Philippines and is part of the national sambo team.”

Gibran Langbayan is a North American Grappling Association (NAGA) and Abu Dhabi Jiujitsu pro (AJP) gold medalist. He is the first Igorot native, a tribe Pacio represents, to ever receive a Jiujitsu blackbelt. As for Godwin Langbayan, he is one of the strongest members of the Philippine National Sambo Team and has an undefeated 6-0 pro-MMA record.

ONE 166: Qatar will air free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.