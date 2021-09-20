Watch: Justin Gaethje's coach gets a tattoo of him after losing a bet to the UFC lightweight

Mixed martial arts coach Luke Caudillo has officially received a tattoo of student Justin Gaethje after losing a bet to the former UFC interim lightweight champion.

Many fans tend to look back and remember the Khabib Nurmagomedov loss as their most recent memory of Justin Gaethje. But it’d be wrong to ignore what got him to that point, which was the one-sided beatdown he put on Tony Ferguson back at UFC 249.

Outside of a nervous moment in which 'The Highlight' was caught with a nasty uppercut, he controlled the pace of the fight. He dominated 'El Cucuy' to earn a shot at the strap.

Now, as per Justin Gaethje himself, the aforementioned Caudillo has been made to pay for that win.

“In the locker room before I fought El Cucuy my coach @lilhulk155 [Luke Caudillo] pulled up this pic and said he would get it tattooed on him if I won the belt! Today is the day.”

Gaethje proceeded to provide fans with evidence of the tattoo being done through his Instagram story.

Watch Caudillo get the tattoo in the video below (From the one-minute mark):

This may seem like a pretty insane thing to do, but it just goes to show the insane confidence Justin Gaethje has in himself. It also shows just how close he is to his team.

UFC 268: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Justin Gaethje is set to return later this year when he faces Michael Chandler at UFC 268. The pay-per-view is scheduled to take place inside Madison Square Garden.

If he can walk away with his hand raised in that fight, there’s every chance he could lock horns with the winner of the impending Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier showdown. That lightweight title clash is being targeted for UFC 269 in December.

Even if he doesn’t, Justin Gaethje will continue to be known as one of the scariest lightweights on the face of the planet for many years to come.

