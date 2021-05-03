Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov forces Luke Rockhold to do push-ups for being indisciplined

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov may have retired from the sport of MMA, but the 32-year old Dagestani is now taking up coaching assignments. Nurmagomedov lost his father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov in July 2020 due to COVID-19 related complications. 'The Eagle' gave his fans one last hurrah after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Now, over six months after his retirement, Khabib still seems to be keeping his edge whilst building his legacy. Putting Luke Rockhold through a set of pushups for showing up late to practice, Nurmagomedov was seen teaching him the importance of discipline.



Khabib Nurmagomedov made his debut in the UFC on January 20th, 2012. Dominating opponents since the initial stages of his career, Nurmagomedov seemed destined to one day become champion. While it may have taken him eight years to get there, the 'Eagle' did so by not losing a single round to any fighter in the lightweight division. After securing a unanimous decision victory against Al Iaquinta in their UFC 223 clash in Las Vegas, Nevada, Khabib finally surmounted his peak by assuming his identity as champion.

It was the week when no fighters were found in lightweight division, but Al Iquinta. I was offered five different top ranked opponents, but all of the squeezed out with different excuses.

At that moment I was 25:0 , with 9:0 in UFC. pic.twitter.com/dv5VGlP3NR — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) April 7, 2021

Who did Khabib Nurmagomedov beat during his reign?

Since his bout against Al Iaquinta, Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his title three more times. 'The Eagle' successfully submitted Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje during their title matchups.

Finishing each title challenger quicker than the last, Khabib Nurmagomedov cemented his name as one of UFC's all-time greats.

"I promised my mother this is going to be my last fight."



"I only want one thing from the UFC, I want to be number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world."@TeamKhabib announces his retirement from MMA. Wow 🙏 #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/RFnCyu2X0W — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 24, 2020

Following his exit from the sport, Khabib Nurmagomedov is spending a lot of time working with coach Javier Mendez at the American Kickboxing Academy. Assisting budding fighters by helping sharpen their tools, Nurmagomedov seems highly motivated to follow in his father's footsteps.

While rumors of a super-fight against Georges-St. Pierre did make the rounds early on, Khabib Nurmagomedov stuck to his decision to stay in retirement.

Do you think 'The Eagle' will make a surprise return to the UFC? Be sure to let us in on your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below!