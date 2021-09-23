Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov survives a vicious punch from Hasbulla Magomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov was seen receiving a thunderous punch from Russian entertainer Hasbulla Magomedov in a recent video. The video was uploaded to Khabib Nurmagomedov's official YouTube channel and featured Hasbulla jestingly punching 'The Eagle'.

Khabib Nurmagomedov held his palm out akin to a boxing mitt and received a hard punch from Hasbulla. The Dagestani social media influencer landed a right hand on Nurmagomedov's palm. 'The Eagle' then appeared to lightheartedly pretend that the punch hurt his hand.

Watch the video below:

Hasbulla is one of the most popular social media influencers from Dagestan, Russia. The 18-year-old internet celebrity is sometimes mistaken for a child, owing to his face, voice, and other physical characteristics.

He rose to prominence by posting funny videos on TikTok, pretending to fight children. Hasbulla also posted multiple videos mimicking MMA legend and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, earning himself the moniker 'Mini Khabib'.

Nurmagomedov and Hasbulla hail from Makhachkala and have known each other for quite some time now. Being the high-profile celebrity he is in his native Dagestan, 'The Eagle' has helped Hasbulla further solidify himself as a popular entertainer in the region.

Khabib Nurmagomedov pursues entrepreneurship, while Hasbulla pursues theology

Khabib Nurmagomedov (left); Justin Gaethje (right)

Khabib Nurmagomedov's final MMA fight was a second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020. Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport after this fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, legendary MMA coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away in July 2020. 'The Eagle' revealed that his mother didn't want him to continue his fighting career without his father by his side. Resultantly, Khabib competed just once after his father's passing.

Presently, Khabib Nurmagomedov enjoys a successful career as an entrepreneur and part-time coach in Dagestan and at the AKA gym in San Jose, California.

Hasbulla Magomedov has found great success as a social media influencer. However, he's revealed that he plans to transition to the world of theology in the future.

