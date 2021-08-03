Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov teaches the triangle choke he used against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared in a video where he showed MMA fans how he transitioned into submission from a mounted position, eventually finishing Justin Gaethje with a triangle choke at UFC 254.

In a YouTube video uploaded by the channel, 'BJJ Fanatics,' Khabib Nurmagomedov took to the exact position held by him in the second round of his fight with Gaethje.

Watch 'The Eagle' replicating the triangle choke he used on Justin Gaethje:

Khabib Nurmagomedov, in his other tutorial videos, has often pointed towards the fact that his opponents are fearful of his ferocious ground and pound during fights. That fear eventually leads to mistakes that Khabib tries to take advantage of and catches them in submissions

Speaking about how his opponents react when Khabib is dominating a grappling exchange, 'The Eagle' said:

"They [hold] me, they just try to catch me. They try to catch my body because they don't want [me to] punch their face," exclaimed Nurmagomedov as he was seen taking the full mount position on his training partner.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's unmatched grappling stats

Everyone in the MMA community knows how dominant Khabib Nurmagomedov was during his reign as lightweight champion. But how did his phenomenal form translate into numbers?

The Russian lands 5.09 takedowns per 15 minutes. And although his takedown accuracy is only 44%, compared to the number of takedowns Khabib has attempted, the percentage is extraordinary. His takedown defense accuracy is 84%. The only fights he was successfully taken down were against Abel Trujillo (twice) and Gleison Tibau (once).

Khabib's extraordinary takedown numbers primarily stem from one dominating performance; he took down Tibau a record 21 times in a single fight.

Takedowns landed by Dustin Poirier in his career (24 fights): 25



Takedowns landed by Khabib Nurmagomedov against Abel Trujillo: 21 (a UFC record) — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 3, 2019

The Dagestani also averages 0.6 submissions attempted per 15 minutes. The Sambo specialist has submitted the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Michael Johnson and Justin Gaethje in his UFC career. Khabib Nurmagomedov is considered one of the most ferocious submission specialists and ground and pound artists MMA has ever seen.

For lightning fast updates on UFC 265, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley and more, follow our FB page!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh