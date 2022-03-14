Watch: Khamzat Chimaev and Michael Bisping playfully gang up on Darren Till

The MMA trio we didn't know we needed - Darren Till, Khamzat Chimaev and Michael Bisping - continue to cause chaos everywhere they go.

The sport of mixed martial arts can be a pretty serious place at times and as such, it's important to take a step back from time to time and relax. That's something Darren Till and Michael Bisping know how to do quite well, and as it turns out, the same can be said for Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev has been training with Till recently in Sweden. The duo are currently in the United States as 'Borz' gears up for his upcoming bout at UFC 273. Now, with Bisping joining them for some hijinks, footage is constantly being released of them enjoying themselves. The latest clip, simply put, needs to be seen instead of simply described.

When will Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev next fight?

The next bout inside the octagon for Darren Till is not yet known, largely because he's taking some time out to improve his game following a disappointing submission loss to Derek Brunson last year.

Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, is just a few weeks away from a blockbuster clash with Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. The fight will go down in Jacksonsville, Florida, on April 9th. There are currently two title fights scheduled to serve as the main and co-main of that card. However, there's arguably more intrigue behind the Burns-Khamzat fight than the two title bouts.

Chimaev is currently 4-0 in the UFC, having competed at both welterweight and middleweight. His goal right now is to go after the welterweight title, and if he can beat Burns, he will likely be the No.1 contender for Kamaru Usman's 170-pound belt.

Chimaev's priority is welterweight for the time being, but his experience at middleweight suggests that the 185-pound belt could be in his future as well.

