Watch: L'udovit Klein channels his inner 'Karate Kid' and lands a jumping straight front kick to the face of Mason Jones - who just eats it!

L'udovit Klein channeled his inner Karate Kid during his lightweight bout against Mason Jones on Saturday at UFC London.

Living up to his moniker, 'Mr. Highlight' pulled off a move that's straight out of the movies. With over 30 seconds remaining in the first round, Klein leaped up from the ground and quickly unleashed a left kick that resembled Daniel LaRusso's signature crane kick from the classic 1984 movie.

Check out L'udovit Klein's flying front kick:

The strike found an address on Jones' right jaw, who clearly felt the sting as his head snapped back. Meanwhile, Klein was nimble enough to land on his feet to the amazement of the commentators and the live crowd.

The kick wasn't powerful enough to snag the win for Klein right there and then. To be fair, though, front-kick knockouts (KO) are very rare in the UFC. In the promotion's history, there have only been six instances of a Karate Kid-style front kick KO, including entries from Anderson Silva and Lyoto Machida.

Watch every front kick knockout in UFC history:

L'udovit Klein outscores Mason Jones at UFC London

L'udovit Klein may not have gotten the finish over Mason Jones, but he still had his hand raised at the end of the fight. After three rounds of action, all three judges agreed to score the fight 30-27 in favor of Klein.

The fight had a hot start as both men came out looking to strike. Jones was able to control the distance early on, but Klein soon found his rhythm and landed with more consistency.

Watch the highlight in the clip below:

In round two, Klein assumed control of the fight as he dropped Jones with a combination of punches. Jones survived to see the third and final round, but it was too late for the Welshman to mount a comeback.

The win boosted Klein's UFC record to 3-2, while his overall record improved to 19-4. On the flipside, Jones suffered his second defeat in the octagon, dropping to 11-2.

Klein vs. Jones wrapped up the preliminary portion of UFC London. The card's main event will feature a heavyweight showdown between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes.

