UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, July 23, 2022?

The UFC is headed to the O2 Arena in London, England for UFC Fight Tonight: Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall. The action is set to go down this Saturday, July 23, and fight fans are in for a treat.

The UFC London: Fight Tonight card will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between No.6-ranked contender Tom Aspinall and No.4-ranked Curtis Blaydes.

In the co-headliner, Jack Hermansson will look to bounce back from his recent octagon loss when he takes on a streaking Chris Curtis in a middleweight matchup.

In another exciting bout, Paddy Pimblett will go up against Jordan Leavitt in a lightweight contest. 'The Baddy' will aim for his fifth straight first-round stoppage win when he performs in front of his countrymen on Saturday.

Also on the UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall main card, Alexander Gustafsson will return to action against Nikita Krylov. The pair will lock horns in a light heavyweight clash with both fighters looking to end their losing skid.

UFC Fight Tonight: Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes seek to battle their way into title contention

Tom Aspinall has looked impressive since arriving in the UFC in July 2020. The Brit is currently undefeated inside the octagon, winning all five of his bouts via stoppage. The 29-year-old has only seen the second round once in those past five trips to the octagon.

The Englishman will now look to continue his momentum and pick up another strong finish when he takes center stage at UFC London in front of his home fans. Aspinall will be aware that a win could put him on the cusp of a title shot. However, the fight will be the biggest challenge of the Brit's career. The No.4-ranked contender Curtis Blaydes is a high-level athlete who's arguably the best wrestler in the division.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: Fight Night Blaydes vs. Aspinall fight promo below:

'Razor' has faced some of the biggest competition throughout his time with the promotion. The 31-year-old will be determined to halt Aspinall’s win streak and make a statement of his own to enter the heavyweight title conversation.

Both men are likely just one fight away from staking their claim for a title shot. That said, the pair will aim for a convincing win when they clash in the main event of UFC London this Saturday.

