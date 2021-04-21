Watch: Man accidentally road rages on UFC star Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone might be one of the nicest fighters in the sport but that doesn't change the fact that he can be a ruthless killer if need be. As seen in a recent video, it might be wise to walk away from a UFC veteran like 'Cowboy' if you get involved in a scuffle.

In a video uploaded to YouTube on April 15, a man is seen accidentally road raging on Donald Cerrone. The incident took place at a gas station but did not turn ugly as the person behind the camera walked away after recognizing the UFC fighter. The man drove up beside 'Cowboy' as he was filling his car and said:

"What’s that bro? You just caught me off at the light. You look here, I’ll get out of this truck and…."

As his voice trailed off on recognizing 'Cowboy', Cerrone countered menacingly:

"And what?"

Both Cerrone and the unknown person had a laugh as he replied:

"Pump your gas for you."

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone wants to bend his hat when he's done fighting

🤠

• Most UFC wins (23)

• Most finishes (16)

• Most fights in a year (5)

• Most knockdowns (20)

• Most bonuses (18)

• Second-most UFC fights (35)



Donald Cerrone has suffered defeat in four of his last five outings and only managed a draw (which was turned into a no contest) against Niko Price in the last one.

While there may be several speculations about how much 'Cowboy' has left in him, Cerrone himself is hopeful that the promotion won't give him the boot. Ahead of his bout with Niko Price, Cerrone told media:

“I would like to say yeah (UFC will keep me forever), but also on the same breath, how many – I don’t even want to think about losing again because it could happen. I’ve trained my ass off, I’m ready to rock and roll. I’m planning on being here for a long time. I’m going to leave when I’m done. I don’t ever want the walking papers. When ‘Cowboy’s’ done fighting, I’m going to bend my hat and I’m going to say, ‘All right boys, I’ve had enough. I’m out.’ I don’t ever want to have them call my manger and release me, that would totally suck. I’m going to keep fighting my ass off.”