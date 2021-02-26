Watch: Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof lands Jorge Masvidal-esque flying knee on opponent

Manchester United star Victor Lindelof recreated Jorge Masvidal's famous flying knee knockout of Ben Askren.

The Red Devils met Real Sociedad in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 32, where the Spanish side held the Premier League giants to a goalless draw.

In the 62nd minute of the game, Manchester United was awarded a corner kick. When Alex Telles whipped the ball across, Lindelof charged forward and leapt high into the air trying to head the ball, however, the 26-year-old Swedish footballer stung Sociedad's forward Jon Bautista with a brutal flying knee that immediately sent him to the ground. Fortunately enough, Bautista didn't suffer any injury following the incident.

You can watch the video below:

Victor Lindelof just hit a flying knee in a soccer match. pic.twitter.com/mLHeHw9uSN — Andy Hickey MMA🇮🇪 (@UpTheDarce) February 25, 2021

Although Lindelof mistimed the header, Manchester United's academy product, Axel Tuanzebe successfully headed the ball home which gave his team the lead. Upon a VAR check, the referee ruled out the goal, and penalised Lindelof with a yellow card. The match culminated in a goalless draw.

Still, The Red Devils qualified for the next round of the competition despite the draw, thanks to their 4-0 win in the first leg.

Lindelof finally has a good game then decides to turn into Jorge Masvidal and get a goal ruled out. pic.twitter.com/wjj3snIohz — Kino🔴 (@Kinoutd) February 25, 2021

Jorge Masvidal's flying knee knockout is the fastest knockout in UFC's history

Jorge Masvidal faced Ben Askren at the UFC 239 PPV in July 2019. 'Gamebred' was coming off a big win over Darren Till, while Askren was appearing in his second UFC fight.

It took Jorge Masvidal only five seconds to knock his opponent out, as he rushed forward and connected a vicious flying knee to Askren's chin. The knockout also helped Masvidal achieve superstar status in the UFC.

Previously, the record of fastest UFC knockout was held by Duane Ludwig. He had knocked out Jonathan Goulet in six seconds at UFC Fight Night 3 in 2006.

Jorge Masvidal then fought Nate Diaz and defeated him to become one of the biggest stars in the UFC. His last fight was against Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title at UFC 251, which he lost via unanimous decision. It is rumored that Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal are expected to face each other once again in a rematch.