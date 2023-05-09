Watch: Mark Zuckerberg clashes with referee after defeat at first-ever Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has long been recognised as a big fan of MMA and the UFC, and this weekend, the media mogul took that fandom a step further.

Zuckerberg competed in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in Redwood City, California, and ended up coming away with a gold and silver medal.

The Meta CEO competed in the Masters White Belt lightweight division in both the Gi and No-Gi disciplines, and represented Dave Camarillo’s Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu team.

Interestingly, video footage has now emerged of an argument seemingly taking place between Zuckerberg and the referee in one of his bouts this weekend.

The video shows Zuckerberg underneath his opponent, apparently hunting for a potential submission.

The referee can then be seen stepping in, believing the Meta CEO had tapped out, causing an angry Zuckerberg to confront him, claiming the stoppage was erroneous.

From there, the referee appears to overturn the call, changing his decision to declare the bout a draw and satisfying the social media mogul in the process.

Watch footage of Mark Zuckerberg confronting the referee below.

Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly been training jiu-jitsu since late 2022, and his coach Dave Camarillo took to Instagram to pay tribute to him earlier this week.

The Meta CEO remains a white belt – the lowest ranking in the sport – although it’s widely recognised that it takes most athletes a decade of training to reach black belt level.

Mark Zuckerberg Brazilian jiu-jitsu: Did the Meta CEO really rent out the UFC’s APEX in 2022?

Mark Zuckerberg has made the news this week for his exploits in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but he’s also a renowned fan of the UFC.

Last October saw some controversy surround the Meta CEO when reports emerged that UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan had been turned into a behind-closed-doors event at Las Vegas’ APEX.

When Dern was quizzed about this, she suggested that Zuckerberg had 'rented out' the APEX to make the event a private one for his family and friends.

“I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event. So, I know he’ll be there, but I don’t know if it’s just like literally him and his wife or if he’s gonna have friends or if it’s just like a small party. I don’t know.”

MMA Junkie



Mackenzie Dern spills the beans on Saturday's private event at the UFC Apex



"I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event."

This rumour was later denied by UFC president Dana White, although he didn't really give a concrete reason for making the event a behind-closed-doors one and Zuckerberg was clearly in attendance, adding fuel to the fire.

