Watch: Megan Anderson receives outpouring of support from fellow Australian and NZ fighters ahead of UFC 259 

Megan Anderson will be going up against Amanda Nunes at UFC 259. The two-division champion will put her featherweight belt on the line in her third title defense for this division.

Needless to say, being inarguably the greatest female MMA fighter at the moment, Amanda Nunes is expected to be a huge favorite for the battle. But Megan Anderson has no dearth of support either.

Hailing from the Land Down Under, Megan Anderson is being showered with loads of love and support from fellow Australian and Kiwi UFC fighters such as Alexander Volkanovski, Dan Hooker, and Robert Whittaker.

Watch them speak highly of the no. 1 women's featherweight contender and wish her all the best for the UFC 259 clash with Amanda Nunes.

Does Megan Anderson have what it takes to beat Amanda Nunes?

Amanda Nunes is undefeated in UFC for 11 consecutive fights and the only woman to ever hold a streak of ten or more fights in the promotion. Since losing to Cat Zingano in 2014, Amanda Nunes has not been defeated inside the octagon, going through the likes of Shayna Baszler, Valentina Shevchenko, Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, and Holly Holm.

Megan Anderson has not done too badly for herself either. A former Invicta featherweight champion, Megan Anderson picked two back-to-back wins over Zarah Fairn dos Santos and Norma Dumont - one submission and the other knockout - to secure her position as the challenger for the women's featherweight belt.

In Megan Anderson, Amanda Nunes will face the most physically daunting opponent to date. Standing at 6 feet height, Megan Anderson has a four-inch height advantage over Amanda Nunes. She also has a 3.5 inches reach advantage over the Brazilian champion. On top of that, with an extensive background in boxing and kickboxing, Megan Anderson might also turn out to be the hardest hitter Amanda Nunes has stood opposite from inside the octagon.

The power and strength that Megan Anderson has was evident in her knockout win over Norma Dumont which helped her cement the title shot opportunity.

So on paper, Megan Anderson certainly has what it should take to defeat Amanda Nunes. However, whether she is able to capitalize on that inside the cage, is a different matter altogether.