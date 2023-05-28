Michael Bisping went off on a troll that questioned his fighting skills.

When Bisping isn’t commentating UFC events, he spends time growing his social media platforms through podcasts and various MMA-related videos. ‘The Count’ also tends to do YouTube live streams, where fans can pay to ask him questions.

During a recent live stream, the former UFC middleweight champion was asked:

“Excluding yourself, who is the most overrated & least talented champion in UFC history”

Bisping wasn’t happy with the fan’s questions and responded:

“Well, Cheddarhead, where’s your belt, pal? Where’s your Hall of Fame? Where’s your records? If you go and read my book, oh, yeah, where’s your book, in the back of the book, you’ll see the accomplishments, all the stats, all the records that I achieved. Might also be recorded in the documentary that people did. Oh, yeah, where’s your documentary?”

Bisping continued:

“Where’s your life? Is this what you do on a Saturday? I’m waiting for my beautiful wife to finish getting ready, she takes a while then I’m gonna go out with my beautiful wife and my beautiful son and I’m gonna make beautiful memories. You’re spending it sending sh*tty little f*cking insults like the sad little prick you are. So, Cheddarhead, put that in your pipe and smoke it."

Watch the video below:

The fighter retired after losing against Kelvin Gastelum in November 2017. He walked away from the sport with a 30-9 record and various accomplishments, including the UFC middleweight championship, The Ultimate Fighter 3 light heavyweight championship, and five Fight of the Night awards.

In 2019, Bisping was inducted into the modern-era wing of the UFC Hall of Fame.

Michael Bisping showcases his slap fighting skills

Michael Bisping’s retirement led to a consistent role as a UFC commentator. The former middleweight world champion has recently landed another commentating role for Dana White’s Power Slap League, which continues to grow despite receiving backlash.

Before the latest Power Slap event, he engaged with the competitors backstage. After watching someone showcase their slap skills on a training pad, ‘The Count’ stepped up and tested his skills. The competitors reacted by hilariously calling him out for a foul.

michael @bisping Left slap Larry Left slap Larry https://t.co/zSw2tzOXon

