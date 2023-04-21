WATCH: Michael Bisping's animated interaction with Ciryl Gane after 'bumping' into him at a restaurant

Ciryl Gane and Michael Bisping unexpectedly crossed paths at a restaurant in Tenerife, Spain.

'The Count', one of MMA's most popular personalities, uploaded a typically animated video of him and Gane sharing a meal together after bumping into one another. Bisping stated that he was in Tenerife filming a movie, while Gane did not mention his reason for visiting.

Michael Bisping said:

"So I'm here in Tenerife, we're on this film set having a group dinner, and look at who the f**k I bump into! What's up Ciryl! Come on."

Ciryl Gane was most likely on vacation in Tenerife, given the popularity of the destination for tourists. The Frenchman celebrated his birthday on April 12 and could be spending some time away on the island.

However, given the disappointment he endured following his defeat to Jon Jones, 'Bon Gamin' will no doubt be back in training soon.

'Bones' submitted Gane in the first round of their clash at UFC 285 in March, and the former interim heavyweight champion had a look of shock on his face following the defeat.

'Bon Gamin' does not appear to have taken his loss to Jon Jones lightly, as he posted this on Instagram a week after UFC 285:

"One week in, grappling only. Getting better everyday and loving it!"

Curtis Blaydes claims that Ciryl Gane doesn't believe he needs to learn how to grapple

Curtis Blaydes is set to take on surging contender Sergei Pavlovich in the main event of UFC Fight Night 222 this weekend. 'Razor' appeared in front of the media yesterday at the pre-event press conference and was asked to share his thoughts on Ciryl Gane's recent loss to Jon Jones.

Blaydes stated that the one-sided nature of the grappling exchanges did not surprise him, as he already knew that Gane couldn't wrestle. The heavyweight contender added that he believes Ciryl Gane is too stubborn to learn the art of grappling and is too reliant on his striking:

"We had already seen Ciryl Gane didn't know how to wrestle. A lot of guys in the UFC come in and they have their skill, that skill is what got them [to the UFC]. And they don't really add on [to their skillset]. I think [Gane] is one of those guys. He believes in his hands, he's like, 'I don't have to wrestle.' So I don't think he's gonna learn how to wrestle."

