Watch: Michael Bisping and son Callum have a wholesome wrestling match after UFC Fight Night 

Michael Bisping recently posted a clip on social media where he can be seen wrestling with his son Callum, hours after commentating at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus.

'The Count' posted the video on Instagram, captioned:

"This is my greeting after a long day at work."

Michael Bisping was known for his striking prowess during his time in the UFC. The Brit doesn't have a single submission win to his name in the promotion and rarely attempted any takedowns. Meanwhile, his son Callum is a grappling phenom.

Callum Bisping happens to be a skilled wrestler who currently competes in NCAA Division II representing San Francisco State University.

He is also a well-versed Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner, having won a silver medal at the SJJIF World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Long Beach, California, at the age of 14. He's currently 20 years old and is on the verge of making his MMA debut.

Michael Bisping suggests an ideal opponent for the Conor McGregor

Michael Bisping has suggested that Conor McGregor should take on Tony Ferguson upon his return to the octagon. McGregor, who has been recovering from a leg injury since UFC 264, is likely to make his much-anticipated return in 2022.

McGregor and Ferguson have a contentious history with one another. A title unification bout between the lightweight duo was expected to take place in 2017, when the Irishman was the champion and 'El Cucuy' was the interim champion. The former was stripped due to inactivity and the fight never materialized.

In a live Q&A on his official YouTube channel, Bisping said:

“So, Ferguson versus McGregor, that’d be an interesting fight. Ferguson gets hit a lot. McGregor’s still a sniper. He’s still a very sharp striker. He’s still very good. So, that’d be a good fight. I’d favor McGregor in that fight to win.”

