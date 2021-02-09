Watch: Michael Chandler manages to be a nice guy while trolling Dustin Poirier's hot sauce

Michael Chandler tasted some of Dustin Poirier's Louisiana-style hot sauce during his Super Bowl party last Sunday.

Poirier, who became the top-ranked UFC lightweight after defeating former UFC double champion Conor McGregor at UFC 257, owns a hot sauce brand, which he frequently promotes on his social media accounts.

Michael Chandler celebrated the traditional American party by watching the NFL showpiece between Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among the guests was Theo Von, a stand-up comedian and actor, who brought a sample of Poirier's hot sauce to the party to provoke his host.

Michael Chandler quickly resolved to throw the condiment in the bin upon seeing that his direct rival for the belt's brand was in his house. However, curious about the taste of Poirier's hot sauce, Michael Chandler reversed his decision.

The No. 4 lightweight contender recovered the salsa from the trash and seasoned a chicken wing with it. A few seconds of tension ahead of Michael Chandler's final judgment over Poirier's hot sauce:

"It's pretty good," said Michael Chandler.

Theo Von snuck some of the 💎’s hot sauce into Michael Chandler’s super bowl party pic.twitter.com/XG922Vk15l — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 8, 2021

The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion joined the UFC in 2020 to compete in one of the most competitive weight classes in the promotion. Michael Chandler made his debut with a knockout win over Dan Hooker at UFC 257.

There is a chance that the UFC could book Michael Chandler to fight Poirier for the lightweight division's championship. However, it seems like a trilogy fight with McGregor is the choice that Poirier is likeliest to make.

Advertisement

Michael Chandler warns Dustin Poirier about rejecting a title fight

UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Michael Chandler advised Dustin Poirier to be open to the opportunities that appear for him in life. In this case, Michael Chandler referred to the title fight between the two that the UFC is considering.

In addition to telling Poirier to accept the title fight, Michael Chandler also joked about Poirier's future, citing his Louisiana-style hot sauce brand.

"He said [that] if they want Chandler to fight for the title, he'll go sell hot sauce, and truthfully he might end up just being a hot sauce salesman for the next six months because I think the title picture is going to move on... I'm not saying I'm not going to be one half of it, but I do know life is about opportunities, life is about saying yes, and life is about performing... especially in this industry. I've said yes at every single opportunity," Michael Chandler told MMA Fighting.

Would you like to see Michael Chandler fight for the UFC lightweight title? Sound off in the comments.