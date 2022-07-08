Watch: Michael Chandler performs Britney Spears song on The Masked Singer before being unmasked

Michael Chandler has hit new levels of stardom since arriving in the UFC. The former Bellator lightweight champion is now famous enough to land a gig on The Masked Singer Live.

Chandler was last seen in the octagon hitting Tony Ferguson with a brutal front kick that knocked his opponent out cold. Fans in attendance at The Masked Singer Live weren't as rocked watching Chandler's rendition of Britney Spears' Hit Me Baby One More Time. Everyone still had a good time, though.

Watch Michael Chandler showing off his singing prowess below:

Chandler came out wearing some sort of robot boombox costume and did his best in the clunky outfit to work in some dance moves. The crowd at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville gave a solid cheer when The Masked Singer Live host Natasha Bedingfield revealed his identity. You can hear Chandler's son saying "That's daddy!" as his costume comes off.

Michael Chandler is currently enjoying some time off since his big KO win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. He could be out of action for a while, as UFC president Dana White has said a fight with Conor McGregor could be next for 'Iron Mike.'

McGregor still hasn't given a solid date for his return, and it's starting to look like 'The Notorious' may not be back until 2023.

Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier have cageside altercation at UFC 276

While Michael Chandler was all smiles and laughs at The Masked Singer Live, things got heated when he was attending UFC 276 in Las Vegas. Video footage taken by Gilbert Burns show Chandler getting into a verbal altercation with fellow lightweight contender Dustin Poirier.

In the video, Poirier can be heard repeatedly calling Chandler "fake" and threatening to "f*** you up." Poirier and Chandler have been going back and forth in the press for months now, with Poirier seemingly offended by some of Chandler's comments and refusal to fight him.

Chandler responded to the incident with a tweet, writing:

“Simple truth in life - you aren’t yourself when you’re that thirsty. Keep your cool, be a professional, especially in public. Your insecurities are showing.”

Dustin Poirier might be feeling like he needs to generate some heat to secure a fight. 'Diamond' hasn't fought since a loss to Charles Oliveira in December 2021. He was hoping to make it onto a big event in July, but thus far remains unbooked.

