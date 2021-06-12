Watch: 'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla's manager Asxab Tamaev greets Abdu Rozik at the airport

Chechen MMA fighter Asxab Tamaev recently shot to fame thanks to his close friendship with Russian social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov.

Asxab Tamaev has been acting as the manager and trainer of 'Mini Khabib', ever since he promoted a fight between Hasbulla Magomedov and Tajik YouTube singer Abdu Rozik.

Tamaev appears in most videos posted on Hasbulla's TikTok account. He is often is seen taking a punch or two from the 18-year-old Russian vlogger and TikTok star with the appearance of a 5-year-old child.

Recently, a video surfaced where Asxab Tamaev is seen representing Hasbulla Magomedov at the airport, receiving Abdu Rozik to the country for whatever event they have in mind. Tamaev greets Abdu Rozik with a shake of hands, followed by a brief and quick punching practice session with the media present.

Tamaev later on gets presented with a hat and a jacket as gifts from Abdu Rozik's home country, Tajikistan.

Watch the full video below:

From Abdu Rozik's Instagram posts, it seems like he became close friends with Asxab Tamaev over the period of time they spent together for the promotion of the event.

The fight promoted between Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik has received its fair share of criticism, especially from the Russian Dwarf Athletic Commission, for being "unethical and wrong." However, it has also garnered a lot of interest from fight fans as well as social media fans from around the world.

Is Asxab Tamaev fighting Jake Paul?

Amid raging interest and curiosity from fight fans surrounding the Hasbulla Magomedov vs. Abdu Rozik fight, Asxab Tamaev recently took to Instagram and claimed that he has been offered a boxing match against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The younger Paul brother could be called quite the trailblazer when it comes to celebrity boxing. Landing a boxing match against him would surely be a huge feather added to Asxab Tamaev's cap, who is 17-years-old and has only one fight on his professional MMA resume.

However, nothing on the matter has been stated by Jake Paul or his team, although it is quite evident that they have heard of Hasbulla Magomedov, and therefore of Asxab Tamaev.

In a recent media conference ahead of his fight with Floyd Mayweather, Jake's brother Logan Paul mentioned Hasbulla and called him "the greatest fighter of our time," albeit in a humorous tone.

Edited by Avinash Tewari