WATCH: MMA legend Rich Franklin feels the raw power of Tawanchai’s leg kick

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai recently had some interesting interactions with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson and MMA legend and ONE Championship VP Rich Franklin. As it turned out, the Thai icon was demonstrating to the two MMA personalities how he lands his legendary leg kick.

ONE Championship posted a video of the interaction.

"Tawanchai's kicks aren't for the faint of heart 😳 Can the featherweight Muay Thai king remain on 🔝 when Superbon challenges his reign? 🏆 @tawanchay_pk⁠ @richacefranklin @mitchchilson"

One thing to note here is that Rich Franklin, who used to fight at 185 pounds, weighs well over 200 pounds. Tawanchai, however, fights at ONE featherweight, which is about 155 pounds. For him to make Franklin wince from his kick, which is not even close to 100% full power, says something about how insanely heavy his kicks truly are.

Another thing to note as well is how the ONE featherweight Muay Thai king steps out of his opponent's front leg to have a perfect angle to land the kick with full power. In his fight with Jamal Yusupov at ONE Fight Night 7 back in February, it took just one swift kick to the leg for the ultra-tough Yusupov's knee to buckle and cave in. It was perfectly timed, perfectly placed, and absolutely brutal.

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, the featherweight Muay Thai kingpin will partake in what could be the most competitive and high-level world title bout in the sport's recent history. Tawanchai will be defending his throne against fellow Thai icon, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn. Many consider this bout a "the best vs. the best" dream fight that's quite rare in most combat sports.

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.