Watch: Nate Diaz confidently tells a 6'9" tall TikToker that he'd beat him

Nate Diaz didn't hesitate to tell a towering TikTok star that he could definitely beat him up if they were in a fight. The UFC welterweight was featured in a hilarious interview with social media personality Lee McCall, famously known as LeeThe4th.

During the interview, McCall asked Diaz about the height of the tallest fighter he has ever fought. The Stockton native answered that the tallest opponent he faced was 6-foot-5.

McCall then followed up by asking Diaz if he thought he could beat up a 6-foot-9 giant like himself. Without a second thought, Diaz answered "yes" and both men erupted in laughter. The comical interaction happened during last Saturday's Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 event in Tampa, Florida.

Watch Nate Diaz tell a 6'9" TikToker he could beat him up:

Diaz did not specify who he was referring to as the tallest fighter he has fought. However, it's reasonable to assume that he was talking about the late UFC lightweight Corey Hill, who was 6-foot-4. Diaz fought and defeated Hill in the quarterfinals of The Ultimate Fighter season 5.

Diaz was in attendance at the Paul vs. Woodley 2 event to support his student Chris Avila in his rematch against Anthony Taylor. It's also heavily rumored that his appearance was an early promotional tactic for a future showdown with Paul.

Nate Diaz makes MMA fighter flinch with a fake punch

Nate Diaz was one of the most talked about fighters over the past weekend despite not being in action. Not only was he being talked about as a potential opponent for Jake Paul, but he was also featured in a funny video that made the rounds on the internet.

The UFC superstar was seen faking a punch at an MMA fighter, Carrese Archer, as he exited Amalie Arena. Diaz's fake punch startled Archer, making him spill his beer in a cartoonish manner.

Pardon My Take @PardonMyTake Nate Diaz made this guy flinch so hard Nate Diaz made this guy flinch so hard https://t.co/sz48owUqI2

Archer has since responded to the incident on his Instagram account. The MMA journeyman called Diaz a "bonafide female dog" for allegedly trying to land a sucker punch on him.

