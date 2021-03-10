Watch: Nate Diaz taps out Salim The Dream of the NELK Boys during training

Nate Diaz was recently seen in a training session where he tapped out 'Salim the Dream' from the NELK Boys. The NELK Boys are a group of Canada-based YouTube sensations who have become familiar faces in the UFC. The NELK Boys created headlines last year after UFC President Dana White invited them to UFC 254.

The NELK Boys were up to their usual antics at UFC 254, including an interview with Khabib Nurmagomedov before his last fight. NELK Boys' Kyle Forgeard asked Khabib the most important aspect of training for an MMA athlete. He then joked that his intention for training was to fight Jorge Masvidal for sleeping with his girlfriend. Khabib went along with the joke and asked Kyle Forgeard his age. Upon realizing that he is too old to start training, Khabib suggested that having a dog by his side might be Forgeard's only chance against Masvidal.

Apart from this, the NELK Boys also tried their best to get the UFC boss drunk. Revealing their plans to make Dana White miss the weigh-ins, Kyle Forgeard said:

"Our goal is for Dana to not make it to the weigh-ins. We did like eight or 12 [shots] right in a row."

While Dana White did make it to the weigh-ins, the NELK Boys show reached its peak as they downed 'Shoeys' with Tai Tuivasa after his knockout win over Stefan Struve at UFC 254.

Nate Diaz is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

The Diaz brothers have been lifelong Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners at Gracie jiu-jitsu under the tutelage of Cesar Gracie. Nate Diaz was awarded his black belt in BJJ a month before his fight against fellow BJJ black-belt Jim Miller at UFC on Fox 3. Not only did Nate Diaz beat Jim Miller by submission in the second round, he went on to build a reputation for his ground game with nine submissions in the UFC.

Nate Diaz was also confident that he would not have suffered the same fate as Conor McGregor at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov, courtesy of his BJJ. In the aftermath of Conor's loss at UFC 229 Nate Diaz told Ariel Helwani of ESPN:

"No, I'm not interested in it at all. I'm interested in winners. He lost his last fight, and I won my last fight. You think I'm trying to fight someone who just got his a**e beat all over the place?I'm a black belt in jiu-jitsu, that s**t wouldn't happen to me. Real jiu-jitsu, Gracie jiu-jitsu."