[Watch] Nina-Marie Daniele sets the dance floor on fire at Alex Pereira's party in Brazil

Nina-Marie Daniele lit up the dance floor in Brazil as the popular UFC content creator was seen grooving at what appeared to be Alex Pereira’s birthday celebration.

Pereira, who turns 38 on July 7, showed up dressed for the party alongside Daniele. The pair have built a solid camaraderie through their hilarious interviews and behind-the-scenes training clips.

Check out the images from the party below:

Nina-Marie Daniele parties with Alex Pereira.



The former light heavyweight champion is already planning a comeback later this year. After losing the belt to Magomed Ankalaev in March, Pereira says a rematch remains his top priority.



Ankalaev has been poking him online, claiming that Pereira is delaying the rematch. Pereira, meanwhile, has seemingly already started a new training camp in Brazil and is eyeing a return around October.

'Poatan' was on a five-fight win streak before the loss to Ankalaev. The Brazilian moved up to the light heavyweight division after the knockout loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287. During the stretch, he went on to win the 205-pound title and defended it three times before dropping the title to Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Daniele, meanwhile, has been on a sharp upward trajectory in terms of popularity, despite pushback from some fans. Her offbeat interviews with fighters during fight week have become a staple for combat sports enthusiasts.

When Nina-Marie Daniele showed support to Alex Pereira after UFC 313 loss

Alex Pereira lost the light heavyweight title at UFC 313 after a memorable title reign that featured four knockout wins. After a tough five-round decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev, Pereira addressed fans with calm, gratitude, and a promise to come back better.

He took to Instagram and wrote:

"That's it everyone, some marks. But I'm good, gonna rest a bit. I'll be back like I've always done. This has already happened many times but I'm good. I'm grateful for all your support and love. I'm here with my people and we gonna have some pizza. Life continues, thank you everyone. Gonna make some adjustments for the rematch. and I'll be back much better. Never give up on your dreams. CHAMA!"

Check out Alex Pereira's Instagram post below:

Nina-Marie Daniele shared a heartfelt message in the wake of the defeat, calling him a champion in and out of the cage. She dropped a comment under the Instagram post, writing:

"We are so proud of you, Alex! You are a champion inside and outside the octagon! You've inspired so many! Chama always"

