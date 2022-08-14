Watch: Nina Nunes' post-fight media scrum interrupted by daughter Raegan's adorable attempts at taking the mic

Amanda Nunes' wife Nina Nunes had their daughter Raegan on her lap during the UFC San Diego post-fight presser. Nunes announced her retirement from the sport after a split-decision win over Cynthia Calvillo on Saturday night.

Nunes' daughter Raegan seemed keen to take the mic and adorably kept interrupting her mother. The UFC flyweight relented more than once, letting her two-year-old have her say.

Watch Raegan Nunes' attempts to take the mic below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFCSanDiego Raegan Nunes REALLY wanted the microphone during her mother Nina Nunes' post-fight scrum Raegan Nunes REALLY wanted the microphone during her mother Nina Nunes' post-fight scrum 😊 #UFCSanDiego https://t.co/bzqLxZn2Wz

Nunes revealed that she has been planning her retirement since her last loss against McKenzie Dern in April 2021. The UFC flyweight claims to have been overwhelmed with multiple things recently, especially her partner Amanda's iconic upset loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 269.

Although 'The Lioness' recently avenged her loss, her partner Nina isn't keen on returning to the octagon. Nunes seemingly plans to spend her time having more kids and growing a tight-knit family. The 36-year-old said in the post-fight presser:

"So it's just been a lot. You know, that emotion of Amanda losing after a long time. I just wanted her to secure that while trying to coach her and train at the same time. You know, I always wanted to have more kids, I wanted them close together. I'm not doing that comeback again because I was horrible. So I'm just gonna stop and make a couple in a row."

Watch Nina Nunes' complete post-fight interview below:

Nina Nunes wants Amanda Nunes to fight Valentina Shevchenko in trilogy

Amanda Nunes is coming off a dominant decision win over Julianna Pena at UFC 277 last month. Having reasserted her G.O.A.T status, 'The Lioness' has several options with regard to her next opponent.

Having gone 1-1 with Pena, talks of a trilogy bout between the two have inevitably been doing the rounds. However, Nunes's partner Nina would prefer the Brazilian to fight Valentina Shevchenko in a trilogy.

'The Lioness' faced Shevchenko for the first time in 2016, earning a closely contested unanimous decision win. The rematch next year was an even closer affair, with Amanda Nunes picking up a controversial split decision victory. Nunes' wife Nina wants her to lay all doubts to rest by fighting 'Bullet' a third time. Nina Nunes said at the UFC San Diego media day:

“Personally, there are girls that are coming up out 35 however, I would like to see her verse Valentina [Shevchenko] for a third time, so it could be silenced. Amanda is in a different place right now. You know, she’s very comfortable, but it has to be the right conditions. It just has to make sense. So that’s what I would like to see.”

Watch Nina Nunes' appearance at the UFC San Diego media day below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari