Watch: ONE Championship pays tribute to Lee family in epic highlight reel

The world of MMA has a handful of families that are considered MMA royalty, including ONE Championship's own royal family made up of siblings Angela Lee, Christian Lee and younger sister Victoria Lee.

What makes the Lee family stand out amongst the rest is that two of the three, Angela and Christian, have won world championships at the highest level. Victoria also appears to be following in the footsteps of her older siblings, with the 18-year-old currently undefeated in ONE.

Paying tribute to the Lee family, ONE Championship released an epic highlight reel on their YouTube channel looking back each one’s debut in the ONE circle.

“Take a special look back at the show-stopping ONE debuts of Angela Lee, Victoria Lee and Christian Lee!”

Catch the video below:

Perhaps one of the most unique things about the Lee family is that their entire competitive MMA careers have been spent exclusively in ONE Championship.

Angela Lee, the eldest sibling, fmade her debut at ONE: Warriors Quest in May 2015. Lee would fight a whopping five times in the span of nine months. Weeks before her debut’s one-year anniversary, Lee defeated Mei Yamaguchi to become the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight world champion, a belt she has yet to lose.

In 11 total wins, ‘Unstoppable’ has eight submission victories. Most recently, she returned from a two-and-a-half-year layoff to give birth to her daughter and successfully defended her world title against Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex at ONE Championship's 10th-anniversary event, ONE X, in March.

Angela Lee’s younger siblings make their mark in ONE Championship

Christian Lee was not far behind his older sister, debuting in December 2015. Lee went 9-1 in his first 10 bouts. In May 2019, he faced Asian MMA legend Shinya Aoki for the ONE lightweight title at ONE: Enter the Dragon. Lee scored a second-round knockout of ‘Tobikan Judan’ to win his first piece of ONE gold.

Four months later, ‘The Warrior’ stepped in on short notice to replace Eddie Alvarez in the final of the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix. Facing Dagi Arslanaliev, Lee earned a unanimous decision victory to become the family’s first GP winner.

The youngest of ONE’s Lee family trio signed a contract with the promotion when she was 16 years old. Victoria Lee made her debut in the circle at ONE: Fists of Fury, defeating Sunisa Srisan via second round submission. Since then, ‘The Prodigy’ has improved to 3-0 under the ONE banner.

Lee graduated from high school in the spring. While she has yet to decide if college is the right path for her, ‘The Prodigy’ and her fans are eager to see what’s next for the potential world champion.

