Watch: Paddy Pimblett celebrates with food and bowling one week after fight at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett before fighting at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 08, 2022 09:49 PM IST

Paddy Pimblett is living the good life while celebrating after his win at UFC London. On July 23, 'The Baddy' submitted Jordan Leavitt in the second round to improve his record to 3-0 in the UFC. As per usual, the Liverpool native celebrated with food and friends.

Paddy Pimblett submits Jordan Leavitt in the second round at #UFCLondon 😤(via @SportsCenter) https://t.co/XOPKiPQmNS

After winning at UFC London, Pimblett gave a motivational post-fight speech about men's mental health because one of his friends recently committed suicide.

In a video on his YouTube channel, 'The Baddy' can be seen celebrating with his closest friends while binge eating and bowling.

Watch Paddy Pimblett celebrate his UFC London win below:

youtube-cover

Pimblett went on to eat several courses of delicious food at Gusto Italian in Liverpool, including gusto dough petals, cheese pizza, meatballs, ribeye, pepperoni pizza, and a celebratory brownie. After their feast, 'The Baddy' and friends took a trip to Pins Bowling.

Luckily, Pimblett does not have an upcoming fight. Rumors were circulating about him potentially fighting at Madison Square Garden in November, but 'The Paddy' is not interested in paying the extra New York taxes.

Paddy Pimblett was called out by Terrance McKinney after UFC Vegas 59 win

Terrance McKinney and Pimblett could be the two most exciting UFC lightweight prospects right now. McKinney advanced his promotional record to 3-1, all first-round finishes, with a win against Erick Gonzalez at UFC Vegas 59.

After the fight, McKinney used his in-ring interview to call out Pimblett. During the post-fight media interview, 'T.Wrecks' said:

"I think it’s just right, man. The fans will love it. I think it’s just about time for us to clash. It’s just a matter of time. Even if it’s not this year, it’s going to come. Me and Paddy will headline a [UFC show]. It’s going to be a sellout fight."
"Where you at Paddy." Terrance McKinney calls out Paddy The Baddy. #UFCVegas59 https://t.co/XFoaDms2CK
McKinney and Pimblett have a combination of talent and charisma. If these two ever go toe-to-toe, it will likely be in a main event down the line. With that said, the UFC will likely build them up before having them fight for a high-stakes matchup in a couple of years.

Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) wants Paddy Pimblett."Me and Paddy will headline a main event, and it's going to be a sellout fight."#UFCVegas59 | Full video: bit.ly/3SvJ43M https://t.co/CVvtkymTSH

