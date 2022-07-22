Watch: Paddy Pimblett graphically tells fat-shamers to "kiss his a**" after making 156lbs. comfortably

Paddy Pimblett has a message for those who "fat-shame" him.

On Friday, the Liverpudlian successfully made weight for his lightweight bout against Jordan Leavitt at UFC London. After tipping the scales at 156 pounds, Pimblett hit out at people who criticized his dieting habits.

'The Baddy' celebrated by flexing his biceps before turning to the cameras to say:

"For everyone that tried to fat shame me and said I’d miss weight or f***ing pull out, kiss my a**,” Pimblett said before pulling down his shorts to expose his butt.

Watch Paddy Pimblett's antics in the clip below:

UFC Europe @UFCEurope 🤣



Paddy Pimblett has a message for the haters at the early #UFCLondon weigh-ins 🍑

Pimblett is notorious for gaining an extraordinary amount of weight whenever he's not fighting. After his last fight, Pimblett went up to 200 pounds, which many believe could have an impact on his career.

However, Pimblett has dismissed concerns about his diet, admitting that he indulges in junk food whenever he's away from training camp.

Nonetheless, 'The Baddy' has remained undefeated in the UFC after two appearances in the promotion. The 27-year-old now owns impressive finishes over Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo 'Kazula' Vargas in his first two outings.

Paddy Pimblett predicts outcome of his fight against Jordan Leavitt

Paddy Pimblett will look to extend his winning streak when he meets Jordan Leavitt inside the cage on Saturday.

So far, 'The Baddy' has scored a knockout and a submission ever since he joined the UFC. Looking ahead to his fight with Leavitt, Pimblett strongly believes his string of finishes will continue. During an interview with MMA Underground, Pimblett said:

"I personally think I’m gonna knock him out — in less than two minutes, never mind five. I’ve got a feeling I’m gonna come out and absolutely steamroll ‘em. His striking’s non-existent and everyone underestimates my striking. I’ve done two camps in a row training for the southpaw and because in the last fight I shot in a sloppy takedown very early, a panic shot, to be honest, where I didn’t wake up then he punched me in the face and woke me up and I shot a panic shot. This time that won’t be happening."

Check out the interview in the clip below:

