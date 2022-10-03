Watch: Paddy Pimblett hilariously teaches fans "manners" as they ask him for a picture

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett was caught on video asking his fans to say 'please' and 'thank you' when approaching him for a photograph or signature.

Pimblett is one of British MMA's biggest prospects and one of the fastest rising stars on the UFC roster. The Liverpudlian is a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion. He made his UFC debut late last year. Since debuting, 'The Baddy' has fought three times for the organization, finishing all three of his opponents and earning a Performance of the Night bonus in each.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Pimblett returned home from America to his beloved Liverpool to see his family, watch his football team and spend some time with his fans. During the video, there are multiple instances where fans approach the 27-year-old for a photo, which he is more than happy to do as long as the fans are polite.

Throughout the video, Pimblett is caught asking his fans multiple times to say "please":

"What's the magic word lad? [Fan says please] There you go! Manners cost nothing. Not one person here got manners no? When people say please, I don't mind... Did your mum teach you no manners?"

Watch the full video on Paddy Pimblett's YouTube channel here:

Molly McCann praises "freak" Paddy Pimblett

Women's flyweight star Molly McCann has praised her friend and teammate Paddy Pimblett's attitude when it comes to training and preparing for a fight.

'Meatball' is weeks away from one of the biggest fights of her career when she faces Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281. Blanchfield is considered a real prospect in the division. Both women are looking to make a serious push up the rankings.

Since coming home, Pimblett has started training with McCann at the Next Gen gym. In the same video 'The Baddy' uploaded to his YouTube channel, McCann praised how seriously Pimblett takes the sport, despite the constant criticism of his over-indulgence while out of camp:

"Full. Happy. Nice and tanned. I think you need to miss the sport to come back and give it the level that me and him do. Even though he's trained in America, there's nothing quite like this gym, so I think he's buzzing to be back. He's a bit of a freak to be honest, because he'll train for three hours now, it's his mindset. We've missed him, the family's back. It's just back to business now."

