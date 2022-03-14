Watch: Paddy Pimblett's hilarious interaction with fan who fails to recognize him at first glance

Paddy Pimblett recently had a hilarious interaction with a fan who initially failed to recognize him. Pimblett has featured this interaction on episode 9 of his ‘Baddy TV’ series on his official YouTube channel.

As shown in the video, the fan appeared to have heard about ‘The Baddy’ and seemingly knew that he’s a professional MMA fighter. Nevertheless, despite Pimblett being right in front of him, it took a while for him to recognize the UFC lightweight.

However, once he realized that the individual in front of him was indeed Pimblett, the fan excitedly asked the UK MMA stalwart for photos. The UFC fighter obliged and posed for pictures with him.

Watch the hilarious interaction between Paddy Pimblett and the fan in the video below:

Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett is regarded as one of the top MMA prospects from the UK today. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion made his long-awaited UFC debut last year. Pimblett’s maiden octagon appearance witnessed him defeat Luigi Vendramini via first-round KO at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till in September 2021.

‘The Baddy’ already enjoyed a decent fanbase, particularly in the UK, well before he competed in the UFC. His popularity has significantly increased since joining the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization.

Conor McGregor on a potential fight against Paddy Pimblett

Conor McGregor was in attendance at Bellator 275 in Dublin, Ireland, last month. ‘The Notorious’ enjoyed the fights and also fielded questions from the media at the event. Intriguingly, when asked about potentially fighting Paddy Pimblett down the line, the Irishman suggested that he’d be open to it.

Speaking to UFC World, McGregor said:

"He's a good kid, Paddy... You've got to love the Scousers. You know my father was born in Liverpool. One side of my family is from there. So I've got a lot of love for that part of the world. And who knows? You know, I will never say no to nothing. You know, never say never, as they say."

Watch Conor McGregor's interview below:

McGregor has been out of action since breaking his leg in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. He is reportedly set to return to the octagon later this year.

Meanwhile, Pimblett is set to compete in his second UFC fight in a matter of days. He will fight Rodrigo 'Kazula' Vargas next and is aiming to present a different version of himself in this matchup. Their lightweight bout will take place at the UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall event in London, England, on March 19th.

